Are you eager to sharpen your competence in a global and complex finance setting? We're now searching for a Treasury Risk Controller to join the Risk Control team at our headquarters in Stockholm. As part of our exciting world, you get to interact with a large international network and contribute to the development of our function.
Your new team
At Sandvik Treasury, we're overall responsible for supporting our global organization in managing all types of financial exposures. The function operates as a separate legal entity with its own risk reporting and accounting, which is conducted by the Control team. We're responsible for managing and reporting the Group's finance net, including the interest net, pension- and bank-related fees and valuations of various financial instruments. In addition, the Control team proactively provides forward-looking simulations of financial impacts to support decision making.
Your mission
You ensure that the Treasury function's financial risks are identified, quantified and reported in a timely manner. In doing this, you use data from the Treasury system and other sources and apply it towards a defined risk method to arrive at reporting with great clarity. Keeping good overall administrative security is important, where procedures and tasks are well documented. You participate in providing forward-looking forecasts and simulations that become input for senior management's decision making. You also play a role in various improvement projects that sometimes span outside of the Treasury Control function - proactively enhancing our work with financial risk control.
Your character
We're looking for a structured team player with experience of working in a risk management, internal controlling or audit function, preferably with a background within financial or treasury control. Your previous roles have given you some knowledge of treasury management systems (TMS) and great skills in Excel, along with an appreciation for the varying pace of the job and a solid ability to handle pressure. An understanding of debt structure and financial instruments such as FX and hedging is needed, while experience of forward-looking forecasts and simulations is beneficial. You hold a degree in business or economics, and as we act locally as well as in a global setting, you need to be fluent in written and spoken English and Swedish.
You're good at taking initiatives and assuming responsibility and are a great team player - a perfect feature as many of the function's tasks are joint efforts. You're always expressing yourself in a clear way - whether it's verbally, written or in a PowerPoint presentation, and are good at maintaining networks and managing stakeholders. With a passion to win, you're leaving nothing to chance by taking care of your tasks in an organized and thorough manner, and to reach your goals and keep developing, you always strive to dig deeper and learn more.
A glimpse of our culture
We believe in finding that perfect mix between work, family life and interests, and we happily support our employees in balancing this. For us, it's also clear that diversity of experience, perspective and background forms a solid foundation for achieving great results. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than May 14, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0052490).
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Quoc Duong, Manager of Risk Control, +46 (0)73 544 26 84
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173 846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +45 (0)26 26 19 84
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
