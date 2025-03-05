Training & Documentation Manager
At Boeing, we are all innovators on a mission to connect, protect, explore and inspire. From the seabed to outer space, you'll learn and grow, contributing to work that shapes the world. Find your future with us.
At Boeing office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 50 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference
Digital Training & Documentation is currently looking for a Training & Content Development Manager to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This position will focus on supporting the Boeing Digital Aviation Solutions portfolio of products and services by leading a global team of Instructional Designers, Technical Writers, and Instructors who analyze, design, and develop effective and engaging training and documentation for both external customers (General aviation, Business aviation, Commercial aviation, Government/Military aviation) and internal users on how to use our suite of software products and data production tools. This position will also be responsible for ensuring that our training environments are running optimally to meet the service demands of our customers.
A successful candidate is someone who enjoys leading a global team from various cultures, and has a passion for creating the best training experience for our end-user. You are subservient leader and our comfortable with leading change. You have a proven track record collaborating with customers, stakeholders and engagement partners to ensure specific user needs are met. You are adaptable and can manage multiple training and documentation programs and/or projects in a fast-paced Agile software development environment where you display your passion for solving problems while being resourceful. Quality is engrained in everything you develop and deliver. You take initiative to get to know your customer and find new ways to effectively develop training & documentation solutions and services that exceed our customers expectations.
Position Responsibilities:
Lead a global team of training and documentation professionals from various cultures in a fast-paced Agile software environment to create exceptional training and documentation solutions and services for our customers.
Coaches, counsels, mentors, and provides growth opportunities to enhance employee performance and expand capabilities
Proactively communicates with employees, peers, and stakeholders. Keeps others informed by communicating project status, conducting and participating in team meetings, providing presentations, and listening to employee concerns and suggestions. Communicates policies and directives to enhance employee awareness of expectations.
Ability to accomplish results through individuals and teams who exercise significant latitude and independence in their assignments. Often heads a centralized functional activity, accountable for results, including costs, methods and staffing. Rarely performs the work of subordinates. Promotes a culture of continuous improvement that values open and honest communication.
Collaborates closely with internal organizations (Software Development, Implementation, Support, Product Management) to develop high-quality training and documentation solutions for both internal and external customers.
Balances multiple projects, including projects beyond normal scope, and works as an integral part of the Scaled Agile team.
Ensures content and delivery mechanism meets end-user needs.
Mentors new content developers (Instructional System Designers, Technical Writers, Instructors) with less experience in aspects of the job.
Influences product team by educating on our processes and standard methodologies.
Contributes to shared knowledge and industry best-practices across a larger team.
Collaborates with cross-functional teams to determine content needs, and schedules. Meets all scheduled deliverables. Create a variety of types of content based on customer needs, priorities, and program schedules.
Contribute to departmental best practices, including style guidelines, organization, configuration management, tools, and procedures.
Collaborate with other types of content creators to create a more comprehensive customer experience.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
Three or more years experience managing global teams in technical writing, training, or related work experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Three or more years leading training and documentation programs/projects to create innovative knowledge and information solutions.
Has a good understanding of Instructional Design methodologies, with an emphasis on those in an Agile software environment.
Has a good understanding of developing content in a structured topic-based authoring environment, such as DITA.
Experience developing training and documentation for software products in a fast-paced scaled Agile environment.
Fluent in spoken and written English.
This position is hybrid. This means that the selected candidate will be required to perform some work onsite 3 days a week. This is at the hiring team's discretion and could potentially change in the future.
Preferred Qualifications (Desired Skills/Experience):
Bachelor, Master or higher or equivalent in related field of studies.
Ability to empathize with users and create content that meets their needs.
Strong interpersonal skills.
Establish positive relationships and effectively engage customers.
Strong leadership abilities, especially global teams
Strong understanding of developing and delivering training solutions to customers through multiple channels (Written documentation, self-paced learning, instructor-led, videos, graphics)
Ability to work collaboratively across multiple disciplines to meet customer and business training needs.
