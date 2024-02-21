Timekeeper
2024-02-21
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for a Timekeeper to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• Have at least an High School graduation,
• Have an experience of similar job,
• Good command of written and verbal English,
• Good skills of communication and organisation with the team,
• No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea,
• Good knowledge about MS Office.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Responsible for taking attendence of company's white and blue collar every day and report it to technical Office before 15:00 CET with an excel sheet.
• Must prepare reports detailed, as subcontractors, areas and job titles each.
• Must check all site in detail twice a day (ine in the morning and other in the afternoon).
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and the workplace is in Boden, Luleå. Applications must be submitted to the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
