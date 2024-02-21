Legal Counsel - IP / Music
2024-02-21
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are now looking for a Legal Counsel to join our talented Legal team. This is an interim role until Q2 2025 with the potential of being extended based at our HQ in Stockholm.
How you will make an impact;
As an in-house Legal Counsel at Epidemic Sound, you work in a specialized legal team that is tightly integrated with the business. You will have the opportunity to work broadly across legal fields in supporting our mission to soundtrack the world. The person we are looking for will in particular have a special focus on supporting and working closely with the Music team, allowing you to further develop your skills in the complex, challenging and constantly changing legal field of music rights.
Key responsibilities;
Drafting, negotiating and managing agreements with artists and other creative creators.
Drafting and negotiating various types of agreements including music and artist-related agreements, including licensing, acquisition and distribution agreements.
Influence and develop best practices and processes related to music-related matters.
Working with rights enforcement-related matters.
Assisting in or leading various music and copyright-related projects as well as other legal matters in various jurisdictions.
Conducting legal research relating to a variety of legal matters and jurisdictions.
Providing day-to-day legal counsel and guidance to the Music team as well as supporting other teams with a broad range of matters.
In order for you to succeed in this role, we believe you are/have;
Highly skilled with a Master of Laws or equivalent from a Swedish university.
2+ years of working experience at a law firm within the IP/copyright area or as legal counsel at a fast-paced music or media-oriented company or organization.
Experience in drafting and negotiating IP-related and commercial agreements; attention to detail is a must.
Strong interest in and thorough understanding of copyright law, particularly in the domain of music rights.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Enjoy working in teams and teaming up with your colleagues, within and outside of the legal team. You are a relationship builder with the will to maintain and enhance your and the Legal team's relationships in the organization.
Experience or documented skills in legal project management is meritorious.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken, with excellent drafting skills.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have a "can do" attitude as well as a business-oriented mindset and entrepreneurial spirit. Also, we believe you would thrive in our environment if you love music and would like to work as an in-house legal counsel in a fast-paced company.
Equal Opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
