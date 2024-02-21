Logistics & Warehouse Supervisor
2024-02-21
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for a Logistics & Warehouse Supervisor to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• Minimum 2 years of post-secondary education,
• Good command of written and verbal English,
• Minimum 3 years of raw material warehouse management experience,
• Good knowledge about MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) Programs,
• Excellent analytical and communicational skills, and being detail oriented,
• Strong conceptual and analytical thinking competencies,
• Good team player and encourages collaboration,
• Customer oriented,
• Determined to comply with deadlines,
• No military obligation for male candidates.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Ensuring the supply, incoming, stocking, distribution of all kinds of raw materials, inputs and other consumables and auxiliary materials used in construction site.
• Ensure all documentation to be recorded and kept completely, tidy and right way in the area of responsibility,
• Monitoring and managing warehouse KPIs, reducing costs, improving warehouse processes by informing,
• Planning and executing incoming logistics activities by managing supplier shipping organizations.
• Review and prepare workflow, manning and space requirements, equipment layout, and action plans while ensuring productivity, quality and budget standards are met,
• Develop warehouse operations systems by determining product handling and storage requirements, equipment utilization, inventory management, gate processes,
• Knowledgeable about delivery methods, international shipping, and customs regulations,
• Experienced at Blue Collar management.
