Thesis Work for Automated Container Set-Down on Ships
2024-07-17
This position reports to R&D Team Lead
Your role and responsibilities
ABB Corporate Research Center in Sweden is located in Västerås, about 100 kilometers west of Stockholm. Together with our colleagues in other R&D centers, we develop technologies for future products and services for ABB's core businesses.
Container ship transporting covers most of the international cargo of global trade. Efficient and safe handling of containers on offshore platforms, such as ships, is significantly important for minimizing operational costs and enhancing safety. This thesis proposes to investigate and develop an automated system for the precise and secure set-down of containers on offshore surfaces, leveraging advancements in computer vision, sensor technology, and conventional and modern optimization algorithms.
Current methods for setting down containers on ships often rely on manual operations, which are prone to human error, inefficiency, and safety risks. The dynamic nature of the Port environment, characterized by constant change and unpredictable weather conditions, further complicates the process. This research aims to address these challenges by designing an automated system capable of accurately locating the landing location and placing the containers on moving offshore platforms.
Details:
• Start: 2024-Q4 for a period of 6 months, 30 ECTS per student
• Suitable for 2 students
• On site ABB Corporate Research in Västerås
• ABB may cover the accommodation in Västerås
Your responsibilities:
• Literature Review to conduct a comprehensive review of existing technologies and methodologies for container handling and set-down in maritime contexts
• Develop a robust control system for automated container set-down that can adapt to the dynamic conditions of port environments.
• Integrate advanced sensor technologies to enhance the precision and reliability of the set-down process. This includes enhancement of stereo cameras for object detection, pattern recognition for the movable surface and any other technologies.
• Implement and test advanced algorithms to optimize the set-down operations in real-time. This includes any conventional (analytical) or modern (AI-based) control and optimization methodologies.
• Simulation and Modeling to create a simulation environment to model the dynamic conditions of offshore surfaces and test the initial designs.
• Evaluate the system's performance under various environmental conditions to ensure its reliability and safety. This includes simulation and laboratory tests for a simulated crane system on a suspended landing surface.
• Experimental Testing to conduct controlled experiments to evaluate the performance of the system under various conditions, including different sea states and weather scenarios.
• "I am open to your suggestions and encourage you to propose your own ideas for this project."
Qualifications for the role
Background in computer science or systems engineering
Knowledge in automatic control, signal processing, robotics, optimization, machine learning, applied mathematics, or similar
Programming skills in Python and/or MATLAB
Experience in dynamic modeling of offshore environments is extra meriting
Good problem solving and self-driven
Good spoken and written English
More information: Recruiting Manager Linus Thrybom, +46 730 80 99 06, will answer your questions. Any other questions please contact, Soroush Rastegarpour (soroush.rastegarpour@se.abb.com
).
Positions are filled continuously. Apply with your CV, academic transcripts and a cover letter in English by the 16th of August, 2024.
Welcome to apply!
