Thesis - Data Acquisition Solutions (DAS) in Battery Energy Storage Systems
2024-11-15
Company Description
We at Vattenfall have decided to make it possible to live fossil-free. To succeed, as one of Europe's largest energy companies, we must first become completely fossil-free ourselves. But that is not enough. To contribute to a fossil-free society, we must do more than just focus on sustainable energy production.
We are convinced that if we are to enable a fossil-free life, we must look at the challenge from a broader perspective than merely producing energy in a sustainable way.
Join us on the journey toward a fossil-free life.
Power Climate Smarter Living - that's our purpose. We are on the lookout for talented students who want to help us on our journey toward a fossil-free life. By writing a thesis at Vattenfall, you will have a unique opportunity to contribute to our purpose. All we ask of you is that you unleash your superpowers and share your energy with us.
Job Description
As the demand for renewable energy integration into power grids increases, so does the need for sophisticated Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESSs). The core of managing these systems effectively lies in the use of Data Acquisition Systems (DAS), which monitor and collect data crucial for optimal operation. Typically integrated with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, DAS face stringent cybersecurity measures which may complicate operations and restrict data fluidity. This thesis proposes investigating the potential benefits and challenges of separating DAS from the SCADA pipelines in BESSs, aiming to enhance data efficiency and reduce cybersecurity complexities.
Scope of research:
Define General Requirements: Outline the fundamental requirements and available standards for BESSs concerning DAS, including data points and granularities, streaming needs, and integration with existing technologies.
Review Current Technologies: Examine main existing DAS technologies focusing on hardware and software needs, scalability, and integration with large-scale BESSs.
Assess DAS Implementations: Analyse the pros and cons of current DAS setups in BESSs, considering factors like required hardware & software resources, data granularity, reliability, and cost.
Investigate DAS Separation Potential: Explore the technical feasibility and additional requirements (hardware, software, safety) of separating DAS from SCADA systems.
Evaluate Security changes and Efficiency Gains: Describe the security impact by introducing a DAS system on top of SCADA. For example, discuss the potential reduction in cybersecurity requirements and the consequent impacts on system security and data availability.
Recommend Optimal DAS Solutions: Based on all previous analysis, conclude with recommendations for BESS
The project is carried out in the Analytics program within the Customer Products & Solutions portfolio at Vattenfall Research & Development
This project is for 1 student.
Qualifications
We are looking for a student or students who are passionate about working toward a fossil-free life and who are nearing the completion of their academic studies. You are someone who also identifies with our core principles: Active, Open, Positive, and Safety-Conscious.
Requirements:
Pursuing an engineering degree
Master's thesis, 30 ECTS credits
Proficiency in English
Additional Information
Start of the assignment: By agreement, around January-February
Location: Solna
Application - a combined file with your CV and cover letter, along with a copy of your transcripts.
Application deadline: 2024-12-01.
Contact person and supervisor at Vattenfall: Athanasia Louloudi, athanasia.louloudi@vattenfall.com
, 072-235 89 39
