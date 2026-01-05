Thermodynamic specialist with focus on method and cycle development
2026-01-05
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our dynamic gas turbine performance team and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of renewable energy! Imagine developing innovative tools and methods for thermodynamic calculations that directly influence the performance of our gas turbines. You will collaborate with seasoned experts, tackling exciting technical challenges while contributing to the advancement of our understanding of gas turbine performance. Your work will not only enhance the competitiveness of our products but also ensure a reliable power supply for the future. This is your opportunity to grow into a technical expert in a field that sits at the intersection of academic research and product development.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Explore and develop new cycle concepts to tackle the challenges of future power supply.
* Develop and enhance performance calculation tools utilized by hundreds of users globally within Siemens Energy.
* Create impactful results that directly influence product competitiveness and sales.
* Bridge the gap between academia and industry, with opportunities to co-author scientific articles.
* Contribute to the long-term technical succession and expertise within the organization.
What You Bring
* A M.Sc. or Ph.D. degree in engineering.
* Strong knowledge in thermodynamics, aerodynamics, and turbomachinery.
* Experience or interest in programming and tool development.
* A problem-solving mindset, motivated by technical challenges.
* Eagerness to learn from experienced colleagues and grow into a technical expert.
* Ability to drive your own projects forward and work independently.
* A collaborative and positive attitude, valuing teamwork and knowledge sharing.
* Proficient English skills, both verbal and written.
About the Team
You will be part of the Medium Gas Turbines (MGT) Performance department, where we focus on analyzing and modeling both steady-state and transient performance of our gas turbine products. As the competence center for new thermodynamic cycle studies, our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation. Together, we strive to enhance the performance and sustainability of our products, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of the energy sector.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
