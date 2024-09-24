Testers for opportunities @ Sebratec
2024-09-24
Sebratec is on a truly exciting journey. We are growing rapidly, both in the amount of consultants, but also in new collaborating partners, who are all in the top of their fields - such as: Several dominating automotive visionaries and thier suppliers, Battery making revolutionaries, defence Giants, furniture making leaders and many, many more tech companies in several sectors.
If you're looking for an interesting new opportunity, there is a great chance we can help you take your next step in your career. We already have contracts on the table ready for candidates, and for the perfect candidates we can often tailor-make a role with our close partners.
We are looking for senior candidates, with at at least +5 years of experience. Since we are working with so many companies it's difficult to set an exact profile of what we are looking for. So please don't feel discouraged by this list, we're just trying to find someone with a profile with some of these qualities!
Preferred, but not required, experiences we think you are familiar with:
HIL, SIL, MIL
Matlab/Simunlink,
CAN/CANalyzer, CANoe, Canbus,
C++
• NET
Python
Autosar
Testing, Validation, Verification
What We Offer:
A fixed position, where you will not have to worry about finding a new job. We take care of contract extensions, finding new positions, and everything else that could hinder you from preforming what you're best at - your work.
Competitive, fixed, monthly salary without any changes between your contracts.
Positions in leading companies all across Sweden
Referral bonus for bringing in top talent.
Generous 5 weeks of paid vacation.
Annual wellness benefit of 5,000 SEK through Benify.
Pension plan in accordance with the collective agreement.
Dedication to your career growth, tailored to your unique aspirations.
Access to continuous education and training within your field.
