Testcell engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for customer success, care for innovations and like to find smart ways to create new solutions. Are you interested in using new technologies and at the same time master and develop old? The transmission and electromobility laboratory invest in new testing equipment and we would like to welcome you to be a part of the test cell operators and engineer's team at the laboratory.
Role mission
We are looking for an engineer to strengthen our team within test cell operation. The testcell engineer is part of a team that provides the engineers with data that validates the quality and performance of our products to be still in world class. In this position you will together with our test engineers prepare and connect the test objects into the test cells. You will program and run the automation system. To succeed with this task we work together both with the workshop where the mechanical experts prepare the objects and the test engineers who demands certain conditions for each test. The big park of different testbeds gives us the possibility to learn and run different automation system for different tests.
Who are we?
The transmission and electromobility laboratory contributes to deliver test data to almost all Volvo Group brand customers. The successful Volvo AMT-gearbox and the new inventions around electrified powertrains are all tested in our facilities at Lundby, Gothenburg. We have a challenging and interesting journey ahead of us, within continuing develop these products to keep Volvo to be the most desired and successful transport solution provider in the world. You will be a part of an engaged and tight team where we rely on cooperation and support from each other to be successful. You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Group Truck Technology are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in different knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality etc.
Who are you?
In order to be successful in this position we think you have an optimistic mind-set and an analytic ability. You are passionate to be a part of the solution when we solve issues and making it possible to fulfil the challenging demands from our test engineers. You have experience of programing. If you master Puma programming, it is a big advantage. You have knowledge of how to get on top of an automation system. You have learned about the logic and difficulties in control technology. You have the ability and interest to quickly understand the technical scope of a project and to take on new technologies. You have a bachelor- or master degree within engineering and good language skills in English and Swedish.
If any questions regarding the position - welcome to contact
Magnus Törnqvist
0739-022813
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7334310