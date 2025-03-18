Test Workstream Lead
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2025-03-18
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Test Workstream Lead Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Test Workstream Lead
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for an experienced Test Workstream Lead to join our team. This role is critical in driving the Test workstream across multiple initiatives within Leasing & Factoring to ensure a streamlined delivery process and business readiness.
As a Test Workstream Lead, you will be responsible for developing test strategies, managing test execution, coordinating cross-functional teams, and ensuring quality assurance in data migration testing. You will work closely with vendors, workstreams, and program stakeholders to establish best testing practices and align testing efforts with business objectives.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and align the Test Strategy with program stakeholders.
Lead test planning, execution, and quality assurance throughout the program.
Manage and coordinate the test team, ensuring effective collaboration.
Coordinate with vendors, external partners, and cross-functional workstreams to ensure smooth testing processes.
Define and maintain the Test process, scope, and structure in JIRA.
Oversee defect management, including tracking, reporting, and retesting.
Manage testing resources and workload distribution within the workstream.
Provide regular progress updates to the Program Manager and other stakeholders.
Ensure that the test strategy aligns with the business transformation objectives.
Requirements:
10+ years of experience as a Test Lead in Banking & Finance.
Proven experience in Transformation Programs and Projects.
Strong expertise in testing migrated production data.
Experience working with external vendors across multiple locations.
Ability to work in multicultural environments and manage cross-border teams.
Basic understanding of Factoring, Leasing, and Asset Finance business.
Strong leadership, communication, and coordination skills.
Highly structured and organized with strong project management capabilities.
Proficiency in JIRA for test planning, execution, and defect tracking.
Fluency in English (Swedish is a plus).
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swati@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
swati swati@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9228178