Test System Engineer - Supplier Quality
2024-03-18
Are you passionate about innovations and supplier contacts and are ready for new challenges?
At Husqvarna Forest & Garden we're seeking a highly qualified Engineer and technical leader within the field of Electronics Embedded System Testing. This role focuses on production testing at our sub-suppliers and you will have a central role driving our test strategy towards our sub suppliers in our electrification journey. As part of our global SQA team, you'll collaborate with various teams and suppliers to enhance quality and efficiency in electronics testing.
About the job
In this role, you'll work and driving changes cross-functionally with various teams such as R&D, Project Sourcing, Category Managers, factories, and suppliers to collectively enhance the quality and refine the process of testing electronic circuit boards. This involves establishing and maintaining a robust strategy for testing electronic components and analyzing testing procedures from a broader perspective to ensure consistency, quality, and efficiency across different stages of the supply and assembly chain.
General Responsibilities for the position
Collaborate closely with R&D and external suppliers on Electronics Testing for supplier quality.
Serve as the internal owner of Test systems, specializing in PCBA Production Testing.
Share knowledge of PCBA testing and coordinate robust Test strategies.
Develop roadmap for Test System Configurations.
Responsibilities connected to Platforms & Equipment Management:
Lead strategic partners in Test Equipment coordination and specifications.
Ensure quality of Production Test Specifications.
Manage storage and documentation systems.
Tasks related to Project and Production Oversight:
Assess test coverage needs and optimize processes.
Facilitate Design reviews and analyze Test data.
Coordinate with strategic partners and assist with Capacity Estimates.
Monitor equipment, drive investment plans, and oversee training activities.
Conduct Yield Analysis and implement corrective actions.
This position is located in Huskvarna (SE) and we offer a hybrid working model with preferable onsite presence main part. Position includes travelling to supplier locations Globally and you report to Director SQA Electronics.
About you
To succeed in this role you have a bachelor's or master's degree in Electronics Engineering or a related field. You have at least 5+ years' experience in both engineering and technical leadership roles, particularly in test system development for electronics manufacturing. You also have experience in developing and deploying test systems at EMS Suppliers as well as demonstrated experience in development of new and existing suppliers.
Your background includes a solid understanding of:
Electronics Testing
Production testing, firmware, electronics reliability, and packaging
Familiarity with manufacturing processes such as PCBA, LCDs, LEDs, connectors, cables, Li-Io Batteries, and environmental protection standards
Quality assurance across components, PCBA, and module levels
Interpreting Electrical Schematics and understanding system functionality
You should enjoy working at the interface of engineering, technical leadership, and supplier relations, with strong technical project management skills. Professional knowledge in electronics, mechatronics, or related fields is essential.
As a person we're seeking a quality-minded individual with strong planning and problem-solving skills. You should be self-motivated, results-driven, and collaborative, thriving in an innovative environment where you can contribute your own ideas. Fluency in both written and spoken English is required.
Application
Can you envision yourself being our next Test System Engineer in Supplier Quality? If so, please register your application as soon as possible. For more information about the position please contact Magnus Törnvall, magnus.tornvall@husqvarnagroup.com
and if you have questions about the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Josephine Tjernlund, josephine.tjernlund@husqvarnagroup.com
or Sebastian Glaas sebastian.glaas@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you have applied?
We will review your application carefully to see if your profile matches the requirements of the position. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is a world-leading producer of outdoor power products for garden, park and forest care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a world leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
