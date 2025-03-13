Test System Developer within automotive
We at Carabiner are now looking for an experienced Test System Developer that wants to help one of our clients to develop and implement test systems for next generation of automotive vehicles.
About the role
As a Test System Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing and developing advanced test systems for the automotive industry. For one of our client you will work on creating automated test systems and frameworks and ensuring the seamless integration of testing processes within active safety functions for collision avoidance.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand test requirements and contribute to the development of comprehensive test plans. You will ensure the quality of software through the creation and execution of test cases.
To ensure that you support the client in the best way possible, you will stay current with industry best practices and technologies to continuously improve testing processes as well as your skills.
About you
You have a University Degree in Electrical Engineering, Physics, Computer Science, Mechatronics, or other relevant technical field of study. You have a minimum of 5 years of experience working as an engineer.
You have documented experience from test design and test system development, preferably in the automotive industry. You have strong skills in Python, C/C++ and are familiar with CANoe and CAPL programming. You preferably also have experience in designing and developing automated test systems and frameworks. You are excellent in English, spoken and written.
Meritorious:
Familiarity with test requirements and the ability to create and execute test plans.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Experience working in Linux environments is a plus.
Familiarity with agile methodologies.
Protocols: CAN, LIN, FlexRay
Tools: LabView, GiT, JIRA, SVN, MatLab, Simulink
Software processes / standards: ASPICE, ISO 26262,
ISTQB-certification
As a person
You have high integrity and appreciates diversity in the workplace. You have strong communication skills, are a reliable team player and comfortable taking the lead when needed. You enjoy both collaboration with different stakeholders as well as the freedom and responsibility to act independently. You have a strong customer focus and work in a structured way.
About us
Carabiner is an engineering company with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. We offer engineering services for development of embedded systems with technological excellence in functional safety, system development and software development.
We strongly believe in empowering and respecting diversity, different perspectives and experiences to reach our goals and create a great place to work.
What we offer
Here at Carabiner, you will join a highly specialized and diverse team and develop your skills in a dynamic working environment, and having fun while doing so. Our homely atmosphere mediates the importance of teamwork and individual contributions.
We at Carabiner believe in investing in our employees, by offering our consultants access to an individual training pot, bonuses, free vacation between Christmas and New Year 's eve and also generous health allowance.
At Carabiner, transparency, job security and fair working conditions for all our employees is of highest priority, therefore, Carabiner is a member of Teknikföretagen and has signed on to the collective agreement with relevant labour unions.
How to Apply and Connect
Is this you? Do not wait with your application! We welcome your application already today but no later then 3rd of April, 2025 at the latest. Apply by sending your CV to career@carabiner.se
. Mark your application with 'Test System developer - April 2025'.
For questions regarding the position please contact our Recruitment Manager Victor Holkert at victor.holkert@carabiner.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03
