Test System Developer
Dvel AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2023-09-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dvel AB i Lund
, Lysekil
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to build systems that enable innovation? Do you enjoy variation with assignments in different industries and different technology fields? Do you want to work at a smaller specialized consultancy company where we listen to your ideas? Then we think you and DVel will be a good match!
Job Description
• You will work as a consultant based at one of our customers or on projects we run from our office.
• You will work in teams with other specialists and developers.
• You will be in charge of developing systems from concept design to finished delivery.
• The work consists of design and implementation of software and hardware solutions. In our projects, hardware can be electronics, sensors, measurement instruments, control units, mechanics, etc.
• You will design and develop various systems, for example, automated test systems for electronics, mechanical test rigs for the automotive industry, or inspection systems for Medtech applications.
Personality & Skills
• You are driven and perceptive.
• You enjoy solving problems with others and being part of a team.
• You like to share your experiences while being open to learning more.
• You appreciate personal freedom while also being happy to take responsibility, ownership, and initiative.
• You have good communication skills in English - spoken and written (Swedish is a plus).
Desired Education
• Master of Science in Electronics Engineering or equivalent
Required Experience
• At least 2 years of work experience
• Programming: Python, LabVIEW, C# or Julia at a software developer or software architect level
• Good general knowledge of electronics together with the practical experience from at least one of the following "Nice-to-have Experiences"
Nice-to-have Experiences
• High power electronics
• High voltage technology
• Electrical motors
• Mechatronic
DVel is not just any consulting company. With us, you get the opportunity to develop by performing exciting tasks and getting support from our highly supportive managers. Our focus will be on finding assignments that suit and challenge you. At the same time, you will become an important part of our team, regardless of whether you are on an assignment or working from our office!
At DVel, we prioritize personal development and put great value on close relationships between consultants and managers. You will have a great opportunity to influence your own work situation and the company. We offer you a challenging and developing role with secure and flexible working conditions. We also offer you to participate in company activities every other Wednesday and encourage you to organize different types of activities, such as races or board game nights
Application
Sounds interesting? Submit your application immediately! Selection and interviews are ongoing. We are flexible regarding the start date of the employment.
If you have questions about the position, you are very welcome to contact the responsible recruiter Rebecca Honnér on 0703 09 88 24 or rebecca.honner@dvel.se
.
The last application date is 2023-10-31 but the position can be filled earlier if we find the right person. The desired start date is the 1st of September.
More about DVel
DVel are specialists in hardware test automation with an office at Ideon in Lund. We offer consulting services and deliver measurement systems and test rigs. Our projects vary, and our customers are in several industries. Today we are a bit over 20 colleagues and want to continue to grow, with you as one of us. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dvel AB
(org.nr 556913-8943), https://www.dvel.se Arbetsplats
DVel Kontakt
Rebecca Honnér rebecca.honner@dvel.se +46703098824 Jobbnummer
8124341