Test Object Manager
2024-11-01
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are the Test Object Management team, a part of Vehicle Software Factory, within Vehicle Technology, Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We perform system verification tests of the software in test objects, which include rigs and vehicles (aka Trucks). We let machines do what they do best (repetitive testing), and we do what humans do best (creative test design) with a high exploratory approach. And together with our friends around Volvo, we are part of developing the best transport solutions in the world. Period.
A common denominator for the team is that we take great pride in our products, and we share a deep, genuine passion for Volvo and its customers and end users. The passion is important since it motivates us to continuously walk the extra mile (which we are happy to do if it brings value to the products and its users). With different backgrounds, experiences, personalities, and characteristics, the team bears a strong resemblance to a Swiss army knife, and we are always looking for new components to increase our versatility.
About the role
As a Test Object Manager within the Test Object Management team, you will support the organization by planning, coordinating, and following up on build and test activities for projects, ensuring a good status between systems and physical test objects according to the project framework. This role involves leading, planning, organizing, and controlling Physical Build activities in close cooperation with project teams and system testing groups to meet the prototype needs of Physical Builds and parts according to specified requirements.
You are responsible for managing test objects, including both system rigs and complete vehicles, for projects or subprojects with limited complexity within a program or portfolio, from initiation to completion, and delivering on agreed project objectives.
Who are you?
We believe that it is the right mindset that will make a difference within our organization. You are ready to challenge your team, your peers, and you feel comfortable in being challenged. You face change, ambiguity and, complexity with curiosity, adapt, and are willing to look forward. A positive mindset and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. You are proactive, act fact-based, and work with a good structure to achieve your team objectives.
You are known for your clear communication, trust building capabilities, holistic view, and great ability to balance and prioritize. You are open, actively shares knowledge, and values reaching consensus to support the team's overall success. We also think you should have the ability to create and boost engagement, inclusion, and motivation when working with others. Most of all, you are passionate about our trucks.
Requirements:
* University degree, relevant educational background, or equivalent work experience.
* Broad product knowledge and experience from technology/product development.
* Experience in test object management within automotive test environments, preferably heavy duty automotive.
* Fluent in written and spoken English and preferably in Swedish.
It is meritorious if you have a truck driver's license (C or CE), and/or experience in tools like PROTOM, KOLA, GLORIA. Experience in project management is considered a plus.
Last application date: November 15th, 2024.
Location: Gothenburg.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
