Test & verification engineer to global company
2025-08-18
Do you want to be part of developing advanced in-house software for the future of automotive? We are now looking for a Test & Verification Engineer. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring functionality, reliability, and quality - from requirements to final release.
In this role, you will work hands-on with testing and quality assurance throughout the development process. You will perform V3 testing in component rigs, both manually and through automation, while tracing faults and analyzing deviations to identify root causes. Based on system requirements, you will develop, write, execute, and report test cases, ensuring that the software meets expected standards. Your work will also involve contributing to bug fixing and driving continuous quality improvements, securing that the system is ready and reliable before release. Location: Göteborg Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client.
You will be coached by a mentor and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings.
Desired qualifications:
You hold a BSc or MSc degree in Electrical or Software Engineering (or equivalent)
You have programming skills (preferably in Python or CAPL) and
Experience in verification within HIL system rigs and familiarity with tools such as CANalyzer and CANoe
You are eager to deepen your expertise while also expanding into new areas
You are self-driven, take initiative, and enjoy collaborating within an experienced team
Automotive experience is highly meritorious
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Kristofer Hedlund at Kristofer.Hedlund@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively.
