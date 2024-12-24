Test Manager in the Data warehousing team
2024-12-24
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 26593
We enable dreams and aspirations for a greater good.
We build relationships. We add a personal touch to everything we do - when advising our customers, collaborating with colleagues, and meeting our potential candidates.
We learn and develop. We take pride in being experts and thinking ahead. We use our expertise to meet our customers' needs, from the simplest to the most complex. We bring a growth mindset to our work that enables us to focus on the broader perspective in our daily challenges.
About our team
Meet the Common Data Warehousing Technology QA team. We are responsible for building bank's Common Data Warehousing solution using state of the art cloud solutions. We add value by providing experts in Quality Assurance capabilities and expertise in the data warehousing and data integration areas for many solutions in the bank based on cloud-based technologies like Snowflake, and many other modern technologies.
Our team is responsible for keeping high quality of developed solutions and fulfilling business requirements.
Our technology stack includes, but is not limited to: ETL cloud solutions: Snowflake, DataStage, Python, Jira, Confluence
We are looking for a strong Test Lead, who has background with ETL testing and automation in Tests. Person who can lead other QA specialists and support
What you will be doing:
* Plan and run QA and test management for both functional and non-functional testing, in concurrence with multiple and versatile scrum teams in a SAFe agile release train setup
* Secure test enablers such as test environments, and test data management
* Secure the test scheduling in alignment with release- and deployment plans
* Secure that the test evidence to changes is provided before going live decisions
* Identify impediments, risks and challenges corresponding to QA and test management, and derive solutions to enable efficient QA and test progress
* Proactively follow up, communicate, and report the test status to key IT and business stakeholders regarding QA risk status, testing progress, and improvement activities
* Actively spearheading test automation (design, development, maintenance, and operations)
* Proactively advocate QA and test. Ensure continuous learning of team members and stakeholders in the agile release trains and Nordea Quality standards
* Resource management of QA and test skills
Who you are
This is the right role for you if enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table. You're dependable, willing to speak up - even when it's difficult - and committed to empowering others.
Your background and skills include:
* Professional work experience of more than 5 years in a Quality Assurance leadership role for various size of teams, where you continuously worked with coaching, personal and team development, as well as an innovative approach to challenge
* Professional experience from working with test management tools, as well as experience in managing functional- and non-functional testing, E2E-testing, test automation, test environment and test data management
* Vast professional experience from planning and follow-ups for system tests, system integration tests, and user acceptance tests, and how to report these via dashboards and presentations
* Professional experience working with SQL scripting, ETL Testing
* Several documented projects where you have been the key leader during the entire project, preferably in a test automation environment
It would be ideal if you are also:
* Professional experience of working with cloud solutions, DevOps and automated CI/CD pipelines is an advantage
* Experience in test automation, automation frameworks, Data quality controls & tools
* Knowledge and skills in working with Snowflake, Data Warehousing
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 07/01/2025.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
Only for candidates in Sweden: For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
