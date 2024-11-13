Test Leader - Verification & Validation
2024-11-13
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 5+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
This is us, verification & validationThe V&V department consist of three teams: Test Object Preparation, Testing, and Workshop. In our team, we are 15 people working with Test Object Preparation. We focus on build and test planning, material control, test object management, and goods handling. You will be surrounded by skilled colleagues, in a working environment where we help each other towards the common goals. In our surveys, the colleagues are highlighted as the best part of our department, are you one of us?The positionAs a Test Leader, you will lead the planning and follow-up of test activities. Securing the balance between the project requirements, and test requesters from different department and countries, by analyzing the needs and creating a suitable plan. You are responsible to secure that all parts are in place for the upcoming test; test object, mechanic, test facility, etc. You will also support in performing risk analyses, to ensure the safety during the tests, and follow up on budget.Another part of the position is to continuously work with improvements. In our methodologies, processes, culture, and our selves. This is something we all do in the team, to keep up with the changes around us.Who are you?To be successful in this position we think that you are curious, structured, enthusiastic, and creative; to propose different test scenarios, while taking care of the details. You have good communication skills, and enjoy teamwork, to solve issues and to handle upcoming challenges.You have a BSc, MSc in e.g. Engineering, or equivalent. Preferably, 5+ years work experience in test planning or equivalent field, with understanding of the automotive industry. You have a Project Management education, or experience from project management. The Microsoft Office applications are something you know well, and you have good English skills, both verbally and in writing. If you have knowledge of Ghost, KOLA and Jira, it is a bonus.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
