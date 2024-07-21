Test engineer for Trucks
You will be working with our customer in field testing.
Your daily duties is about testing trucks at the customer's in real operation.
The job involves handling the vehicles before, during and after the test.
Requirements:
Experience from Automotive industry is mandatory.
C/CE driving license is mandatory.
Knowledge on automotive network like CAN is merit
Python knowledge is merit
You need to have insight into vehicle CAN systems.
Be proactive and take responsibility
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20
E-post: ashvandi@gmail.com
