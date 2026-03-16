Test Engineer Bus Chassis Testing
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-03-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role summary
As a Test Engineer, you will work with testing and development of chassis systems, components, frame structures and key vehicle properties such as braking, steering, handling, ride comfort, vibration, and mobility. We also perform strength and durability load measurements.
Our testing ranges from rig and system level to complete vehicle level, providing you with a broad and hands-on role in vehicle development.
Job responsibilities
As part of the team you will:
• Perform testing related to function development, verification, and certification of vehicle systems and properties.
• Plan, lead, coordinate, execute, analyze, and report test activities across multiple functions.
• Prepare vehicles for testing, including, instrumentation, and diagnostic tools.
• Support in field quality investigations and troubleshooting.
• Document test results, reporting deviations, and providing clear feedback to development teams.
• Contribute to continuous improvements of test methods, vehicle test processes, and diagnostic routines.
Who You Are
You most likely hold a Master's or Bachelor's degree in engineering, have a strong technical interest, and are motivated by working hands-on with vehicles.
You are a team player who can work both independently and as part of a team. As a person, you are structured, thorough, proactive, and responsive. You find it easy to cooperate with others and communicate effectively in both written and spoken English.
Experience in vehicle dynamics and advanced driving skills is considered meritorious.
Knowledge of measurement techniques, analysis of measurement data, and metric processing is part of the daily work and is required to perform this role.
A Category B driving licence with extensive driving experience is required. Category C and D licences are considered an advantage.
This Is Us
We are a dedicated team of 12 Test Engineers, one Test Coordinator, one Team Lead and a group manager working together to develop and verify our vehicles. In our team, everyone contributes both independently and collaboratively to reach shared goals. We value engagement, ownership, and a proactive mindset. By supporting and challenging each other, we create a strong team spirit. Together we manage risks, act on deviations, and continuously improve our way of working.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-06. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Mikael Karlgren, Test Engineer, mikael.karlgren@scania.com
or Markus Vitkalla, Group Manager, markus.vitkalla@scania.com
We look forward for your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9800730