Test Engineer
Assignment description
We are now looking for a Test Engineer D365 FnO for our client,
Background
We are looking for positive team players who are passionate about creating value and who like to take the lead from a technology perspective. You are comfortable participating in quality assurance and related areas including modern integration principles and methods.
We believe that you are someone who can work in uncertainty and enjoy working in a high-paced environment. You have a proven ability to bring structure to a complex environment, you feel comfortable making decisions and you inspire others to follow your lead while applying good practices.
You can work action-oriented, turning strategy into operational actions making things happen in the organization. Your curious nature helps you to actively acquire new knowledge and skills, using them to champion new methods and processes to improve how things are done and delivered.
The scope of the consultant services is to assist in:
Support us with different test activities for example verify that acceptance criteria are testable and unambiguous, design testcases/scenarios, execute tests, creating and maintaining regressions test suites, report defects to secure the quality of our new D365 Finance and Operation platform. Focus of work is to automate regression test suits.
Preferred Technologies & Skills:
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations
Test automation tools
Test design techniques
Skilled to write testcases and tests scripts
Estimate, design, develop and execute test cases
Verify that acceptance criteria are testable and unambiguous
Azure DevOps
Experience with other Azure Services
Experience with other similar tools and technologies is also of interest.
The main tasks in the assignment are as below:
To further improve the technical foundation of our Core digital retail offer, we are developing the D365 Finance and Operations platform that will cater for the needs of several business areas. To ensure a stable platform we aim to automate tests for various situations.
Do you want to be part of this, and the team around it, to secure the quality of the solution to be delivered. Then this is the right challenge for you!
You will work with the product and platform teams to understand their needs and requirements and translate this into relevant test cases and integrate them in different environments to secure the quality. We expect you to be a part of the teams and guide them in what is possible and feasible to automate and what has to be tested manually to achieve an optimal combination and variation of testing.
Start: ASAP
End: Dec 31st 2025
Option to extend: Yes
Location: Malmö
Travel required outside primary working site: In general, no, but could be limited travel.
