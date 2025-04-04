Test engineer
2025-04-04
Test Engineer
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and sustainable transport solutions? As a Test Engineer for Embedded Systems & Hardware-in-the-Loop Testing, you will play a crucial role in ensuring robust and high-performing vehicle software and hardware. You will collaborate closely with development teams to align testing activities with the SWS platform roadmap, making a tangible impact on the future of transportation. Your responsibilities will span across software installation, hardware troubleshooting, and test result analysis, providing you with a diverse and dynamic work environment.
This role includes both hands-on rig work and system-level verification, offering you the opportunity to work on exciting projects and contribute to TRATON and Scania's transformation goals. Join us and be a key player in developing innovative solutions that drive the future of sustainable transport.
Job Responsibilities
• Install and verify software on rigs, vehicles, and virtual environments
• Develop and execute automated and manual end-to-end tests
• Troubleshoot test setups including rigs, VSI units, and remote boxes
• Analyze logs and test results to identify stability and performance issues
• Support teams with test strategies, environments, and automation guidelines
Who You Are
• You have a solid background in embedded systems or automotive testing, with a strong grasp of CAN, Ethernet, and scripting (e.g., Python, Bash).
• You're analytical, proactive, and confident in technical discussions.
• You collaborate well across teams and contribute to continuous improvement in testing and quality assurance.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English, and confident in cross-functional communication
This Is Us
We are a cross-functional, collaborative team that owns the entire testing infrastructure from hardware setup to automation and verification. Our work environment is hands-on and driven by innovation and sustainability. Together, we are enabling TRATON and Scania's vision for future mobility through cutting-edge test methodologies and continuous learning.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-27. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Group Manager, azam.roomi@scania.com
