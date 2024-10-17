Test Engineer - Deceleration & Steering
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 2+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
UppdragsbeskrivningFor our client, we are looking for a Test Engineer - Deceleration & Steering.
What the client offersThis department now has an exciting opportunity for you to join the team as a brake system SW verification engineer in the brake modulation team, which has the overall responsibility for system selection, design, and verification. They are responsible for hardware and software, and the work stretches from early phases to industrialization and launching new cars on the market. The main role is to develop SW for the brake system to fulfill customer expectations. They make an impact on the customer's experience of a premium car!
What you'll doYou will work on the realization of a safety system for the next generation of highly automated electric vehicles and be responsible for the verification of SW to ensure and verify the functions and attributes needed. You will be the main contributor to the development to secure future braking systems and explore and define new methodologies to speed up the development loops, improving system verification focusing on the fidelity and integration of HiL. Automation and Continuous Integration will be within the scope, including testing in different environments from HiL to Car.
You will be working in a cross-functional team with agile processes and tools, and you will lead collaboration with other teams and suppliers. The team is responsible for the implementation and quality assurance of the brake system.
Team tasks include:
Conceptualizing, demonstrating, and integrating new virtual methodologies for brake SW testing.
Working with concepts and suppliers according to the platform and vehicle targets.
Breaking down complete vehicle attribute requirements to system level and owning and ensuring fulfillment of all system requirements.
Ensuring the verification of the SW to the project milestones.
Developing verification methods.
Continuous integration will be part of the daily work - both to design and maintain.
Vector knowledge both in HW and SW.
Do you fit the profile?The client believes that you have a master's degree in electrical, computational, automotive engineering, or controls and systems, and you are passionate about cars and chassis systems. You have the competence and learning ability to develop virtual analysis tools for system engineering and the forward-thinking mindset to understand future needs and draw conclusions from simulation and real-world data analysis. Ideally, you have developed between 2-5 years of experience in software testing or development, SiL/HiL tools, and development of one of the chassis systems for passenger cars.
As a person, you are positive with a high motivation level and a never-give-up attitude. You have a strong sense of urgency and flexibility with prioritization.
Tools include: C++, Vector, GIT/Gerrit, CANalyzer, CANoe, Vtest studio, CAPL, SW Quality AssuranceDriving Licence: B
Meritorious: Autosar, Python.
