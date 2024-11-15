Test Engineer - Ad/adas Track Testing
2024-11-15
We are looking for a Test Engineer - AD/ADAS track testing for a global automotive company in Hällered Proving Ground located 70 km outside of Gothenburg close to Borås.
What's in it for you?
With state-of-the-art test equipment they perform verification and certification activities to ensure durability, comfort, performance, reliability, and safety in vehicles.
The group performs objective verification and validation activities according to customer requirements within the areas of driverless, AD (Autonomous Drive), ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), V2X (Vehicle to everything) and chassis objective testing (Vehicle dynamics and Clearance). They are performing the activities both in rigs and on the test track. During the winter season they also support expeditions at tracks in southern Europe and north of Sweden.
What you will do
As a Test Engineer in the team you will use state-of-the-art equipment such as driverless steering robots and self-propelling soft targets to develop new world leading vehicle functions. The area of AD, ADAS and V2X testing is very congested and growing and new functionality is developed continuously. You will be a part of one of the most skilled teams in the world within this area with great opportunity for self-development as well as initiate and lead development of future test methods, test systems and components. There will also be possibilities to participate in research and investment projects.
Main responsibilities:
Plan, prepare and carry through tests on the test track. You will have technical, operational and safety responsibility for the test setup and test procedure including rigs and equipment. You will be involved in improvement and maintenance of test equipment to fulfill existing and new testing and rating standards. In close collaboration with the stakeholders participate in the development of new test methods. Development of test equipment and digital tools within the area, often in collaboration with other companies and universities.
You and your skills:
M.Sc. or experienced B.Sc. in Mechatronics, Electronics or similar education and good skills in Electronics, Control and Automation.
You have some experience in programming, preferably in Python but C and C++ is also meritorious.
You also need to be fluent in English (spoken and written) and have a Swedish driving license B.
Knowledge of measurements and signal processing, for example Vector tools as CANalyzer, CANoe and CAPL as well as knowledge in communication networks such as LIN, CAN, Ethernet, SOME/IP are meritorious.
Preferably you also have some experience working with hardware and/or measurement equipment and have a technology and mechanical interest.
Experience working with AD (autonomous drive) and V2X (vehicle to vehicle or vehicle to infrastructure) is also meritorious.
You should be practical and like to work with hardware since the work involves handling a lot of advanced measuring equipment, securing measurement accuracy and being able to do fault trace and fixes during testing when needed, sometimes under time pressure.
On a personal level, you are a team-oriented and innovative person with a positive and proactive attitude. You are also structured and well organized with a sense for quality and customer focus.
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Hällered. Start is in January 2025, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
