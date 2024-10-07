Test Data Management - Implementor to SEB
2024-10-07
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone..
What you will be doing
Do you want to be part of our exciting solution rebuild? We will transition into a more modern Test Data Management (TDM) solution. Instead of developing our solution we will leverage the benefit of using a standard solution and customize it to our needs and requirements. We will add more value to our customers by proactively provide consistent test data. Join us in our journey!
You will be part of a professional Agile team responsible for providing tools for test data creation and de-identification that enable other SEB development teams to easily test their solutions. You will share your responsibilities with other team members.
Key responsibilities:
Be a key player in the implementation of a new modern TDM solution to ensure efficiency, consistency, and security in our innovative financial tech environment.
Implement/onboard more and more data sources over time.
Administrate, configure and maintain the new solution.
Maintain current solutions during the transition period and support stakeholders(internal SEB development teams).
Guiding for the teams to prepare relevant test data for their testing.
Must-have-skills:
Preferably you're a Java developer with 1-2 years of experience or recent graduate, who is proactive and eager to take ownership.
You have experience with containerization tools such as Openshift, Docker and Kubernetes, ideally in a DevOps environment.
You have experience working with both Linux and Windows OS.
Fluency in English.
Nice-to-have-skills:
Experience with Test Data Management solutions (e.g., K2view, Delphix, Datprof) or similar tools.
Knowledge of database architecture and design.
Experience in scripting (e.g., Bash) and automation.
Experienced with testing and knowledge of what kind of test data is required.
Knowledge of cloud technologies and DevOps tools.
Understanding of application development for various platforms
Personal skills:
A curious mindset, willingness to develop yourself and learn new things.
Analytical and structured: Being able to analyze and structure system dependencies.
Collaborative and proactive problem solver who enjoys teamwork and taking initiative.
Selfdriven and enjoys being responsible for different assignments and projects
What we offer:
Attractive compensation and benefits
Access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits
Flexible work-life balance
Extensive training and learning opportunities
Innovative company in forefront of technology
Agile and modern ways of working
This is not just a role - it's a platform for growth. You'll have the opportunity to deepen your technical skills, take ownership of exciting projects, and advance your career in a forward-thinking tech environment.
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
Ready to join us?
Apply before October the 20th, 2024. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so apply today!
Learn more about working at SEB www.sebgroup.com/career
SEB is one of the largest Tech employers in the Nordics. We are international, business savvy techies that contribute to or are responsible for SEB's banking software, ensuring that both internal and external products and services are delivered fast and efficiently, that access is always on, and that solutions are trusted and compliant. We work hard to future-proof SEB with world class digital architecture and the deployment of new technologies. Så ansöker du
