Test Automation Developer to our eBike Test Team
2022-12-28
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles and Internet of Things.
Job Description
As a Software Test Automation Developer, you will be part of an experienced test team, supporting the test team and three different development teams, developing products and modules for the Bosch eBike System. As a test automation developer, you will be maintaining and developing existing tools and frameworks. In the team we perform both functional/component testing as well as system tests.
To be successful in this role you must be passionate about test automation, be communicative and creative with ideas how to facilitate the testing.
You will be part of creative and innovative activities for bike computers, connectivity modules and display units. The Lund teams cover a wide range of technology areas such as embedded real-time systems, communication via CAN, BLE and cellular, displays and user interfaces on RTOS and Embedded Linux platforms, algorithm development including machine learning and interaction with cloud backend and mobile Apps.
Skills & Background
A successful candidate must be a team player with good social skills, initiative as well as a cross-functional mindset. Furthermore, you have a strong drive, a "can-do" positive attitude and you take ownership of your assignments. The work we perform is very hands-on why experience of working with embedded devices or similar is a must and that you appreciate working close to the hardware.
Qualifications
Master/Bachelor in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar work experience
Strong sense of quality and goal focus
Passionate about testing and test automation
Experience of test automation of embedded systems
Experience of driving your own work while also participating in the team
Experience of development in Python is a must
Experience of Robot Framework
Experience of test framework design
Experience of working with the CAN-protocol
Experience of Jenkins
Experience of DevOps is a merit
Experience of Git/Bitbucket is a merit
Experience of TestRail, JIRA and JAMA is a merit
Experience of SAFe, Scaled Agile Framework is a merit
Strong communication skills, both verbally and in written form, especially in English
Expectations:
You will be a key figure in assuring and improving our product quality, making sure that we are giving a world-class experience to our users
Take ownership of your work and facilitate in the maintenance and evolvement of our testing and test automation processes
Review and groom test ideas both within the test team and with the developers
Additional Information
Bosch offers you:
Flexibility in your work- work time and working from home
An agile development environment that is trust-based
Room for creativity and initiatives
Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
Internal career opportunities
Collective agreement
Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance
Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch have received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
At Bosch we believe that diversity is our strength. We look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities, and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool. Så ansöker du
