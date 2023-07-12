Tenure Track faculty position in Innovation and Data Analytics
The House of Innovation (HOI) and the Center for Data Analytics at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) currently invite applications for multiple tenure track positions on the Assistant Professor level.
In particular, we invite applications for a tenure-track position (Assistant Professor level) with a focus on Innovation and Data Analytics. Candidates are expected to have a background in a field such as Technology and Innovation Management, Digital Innovation, Computer/Data Science, Statistics, or Econometrics.
From a teaching perspective, solid training in data analytics as well as an in-depth understanding of the application of data analytics tools and methods for business applications, including statistical methods, machine learning, Natural Language Processing and similar approaches and methods, is required. A PhD in a related field is required by the time of assuming the position.
We are a cross-disciplinary research environment, and also welcome interested Operations & Supply Chain Management scholars to apply. Stockholm is consistently ranked as a top-ten environment for tech-based entrepreneurship and innovation. HOI has its own incubator and excellent access to the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem as well as to many world-leading companies operating in and from Stockholm. Our students are highly talented and motivated, and our programs are highly regarded.
Candidates are expected to have strong qualities in both research and teaching. In research, the successful candidate should exhibit the ability to publish in top-tier, peer-reviewed, international journals, as evidenced by a promising research and publication pipeline, a presence in the international research community, and publications in leading journals (if available). In teaching, experience from designing and delivering courses, as well as from coaching student projects, is considered a merit. Candidates will be expected to interact and collaborate with faculty from other disciplines and to exercise intellectual leadership in their discipline.
The vacant assistant professorships are all 3+3-year tenure-track positions with research and teaching obligations. Promotion to tenured associate professor is possible with satisfactory teaching and publication performance. An ideal starting date for successful applicants is August 2024, but we are open to discussing other dates. Salaries are competitive, commensurate with qualifications and experience, and are set on an individual basis.
Formal submission will be via the SSE Varbi online platform (https://hhs.varbi.com/en/what:job/jobID:647129/).
To apply, please submit:
- A cover letter articulating the candidate's fit with the position description, including research interests and teaching experience.
- A curriculum vitae.
- A separate document listing both published articles (if any) and articles submitted to journals.
- Copies of representative research.
- Names and contact information of three people willing to provide references.
To ensure that your application will receive full consideration, please submit your full application by September 15th, 2023.
We will be holding informal interviews in conjunction with the Academy of Management Annual Meeting 2023. Boston, August 4-8 2023. To be considered for an interview slot at the Academy of Management, please submit your expression of interest by email, including your curriculum vitae and job-market paper, with the subject heading "Operations and Supply Chain Management tenure-track position", by July 25th to research.hoi@hhs.se
We will conduct a first round of interviews soon after the September 15th deadline and host campus visits by invitation in the Fall of 2023.
About the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE)
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs.
