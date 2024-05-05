Senior Lead System Engineer - Motion Control
2024-05-05
, Lerum
, Partille
, Bollebygd
, Mölndal
Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe AB
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe AB är ett helägt dotterbolag till Mitsubishi Logisnext som är världens tredje största gaffeltruckstillverkare med en portfölj bestående av sex olika varumärken och produktionsanläggningar i Sverige, Spanien, Finland, Japan, Kina och USA.
Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe AB har ca 300 anställda i Sverige som utvecklar och tillverkar elektriska lagertruckar med modern design, förstklassig ergonomi och senaste teknologi.
Vårt huvudkontor finns i Mölnlycke utanför Göteborg där också produktutveckling och tillverkning sker.
We are now looking for a Senior Lead System Engineer, motion control, for development of warehouse trucks!
The position
A senior system lead engineer will retire, and we are in need of replacement.
The job has a wide scope including:
• Electric system architecture and modularization
• Functional safety
• Requirement identification and break-down
• Coordination and integration of internal and external concepts and solutions
• Verification and more complex troubleshooting
• Planning and execution
The product
Our trucks have technical contents with complexity and variation, still representing defined and apprehensive products in which your efforts will make a visible difference.
The company
Our company culture is open, based on tight cooperation between persons and teams. The job is versatile and free. We are driven by a mission to develop optimized products, taking pride in what we achieve. Our development process is complete, and we follow the product from conceptual phase to finalized product. The prototype and testing workshop is next door to the office.
We value each other and the balance between work and private life.
The competence we want
Technical leadership requires a structured personality, focusing on efficient methods where theoretical analysis and practical verification meet. You find pleasure in teamwork but can work independently when needed. Experience of robust design and functional safety standards as well as a high level of understanding of hardware and software design will all be of great use.
Does this catch your profile and interest? Then we believe that Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe is the company for you!
Our offer
We offer exciting challenges with creative and analytical responsibility for the benefit of future warehouse truck models. We are proud over our work place culture and support our employees in the life balance challenges.
Apply
Selection and interviews will be carried out continuously and therefore we look forward to having your application with us as soon as possible.
In need of more information before applying? Please contact:
Josefina Magnusson, Manager Motion & Systems Control, telefon +46 (0)31 984026 or,
Dan Ulmestrand, Senior Development Manager, telefon +46 (0)31 984142
Dan Ulmestrand, Senior Development Manager, 031-98 41 42
Josefina Magnusson, Manager Motion & System Control, 031-98 40 26
