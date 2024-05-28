Tender Team Lead At Hvdc Control & Protection
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ludvika
2024-05-28
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) is a key enabler for a carbon-neutral energy system. It is highly efficient for transmitting large amounts of electricity over long distances, integration of renewables and interconnecting grids, opening up for new sustainable transmission solutions.
Our success is made possible by the dedication and competence of our people. Knowing this means we need leaders with a focus on developing and empowering their team and a dedication to the Hitachi Energy company values.
We are looking for a tender team leader to coordinate the teams on the bids for HVDC Control & Protection systems. This is a role with many interfaces and interesting work tasks, and you will get great opportunities for learning and development working on potential future projects across the globe. Our team culture is flexible, transparent, and cooperative.
You will join as an integral member of a diverse and high paced tender management team at a time when the demand for our solutions is booming and we are expanding in order to help our clients reach their environmental targets.
Your responsibilities
Plan and communicate the team needs of the tenders to the HVDC Control and Protection management team.
Coordinate and prioritize the tender resources between the various tenders.
Monitor progress of tender deliverables and perform continuous follow-up on tender scope and time.
Build and maintain a team culture of collaboration, accountability, trust and transparency.
Your background
As an individual, you possess a passion for both people and technology. You excel in decision-making and possess the necessary inner drive and self-management skills to take full responsibility for your scope and deliver on time in a dynamic environment.
You are structured, driven and like to continuously improve processes and come with new ideas.
You should thrive in a position where you have the opportunity of creating networks, cherish human relations as well as working independently towards clear deadlines.
Experience in project management and bid management. You are comfortable meeting customers and partaking in technical negotiations to support your team if needed.
Proficient and fluent in English is required since you will be part of an international setting where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
Additional information
Are you ready to contribute to an ultra-relevant industry to save the planet? Do not hesitate to send your application. Welcome to apply no later than 23th of June! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Erik Björk, erik.bjork@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 2573; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8710881