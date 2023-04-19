Tender specialist NKT
Do you have a business mindset with a great interest in commercial? Do you spark by the thought of contributing to a greener world? If yes, don 't stop reading!
We are looking for a specialist within tender management in our Commercial Support Center (CSC), reporting directly to the Head of CSC North Europe, UK/IR and US. This position is critical for our business in order to obtain maximum efficiency, quality, service and profitability. If this speaks to you, we can offer a position in a company with high ambition, skilled people, competitive benefits and a strategy of innovation, growth and sustainability.
The position is located at our site in Falun, some travels days per year should be expected.
It is all about team effort and understanding the customer
Working with tender management at NKT means that you ensure and support the tender process activities to ensure profitability. You are responsible for driving the bid process and keeping track of costs, deadlines, projects. This role requires outstanding communication skills, since you will be working with many stakeholders, such as customers, sales department, senior management, project managers etc.
Some of your working tasks
• Prepare and manage RFQ 's towards NKT customers
• Proactively work with Monitoring pipeline of upcoming projects and optimizing hit rate
• Identifying opportunities for bid submissions and work proactively with Sales and technical specialists on in-coming quote requests
• Providing accurately priced quotes in an efficient manner and track profitability
• Communicating clear explanations to support commercial decisions
• Working closely with stakeholders to provide an excellent customer experience
• Absorbing knowledge and becoming an expert in NKT 's commercial business segment
• Conducting research and brainstorming key points to include in the bid
You are passionate about business and commercials
With your commercial mindset, your problem-solving skills and interest for the business, we believe that this position will make you thrive. You will not only be an important part of ensuring profitability, you will also work together with a competent team where you will contribute with your experience and knowledge within sales.
We believe that you have:
• Experience from the energy sector and/or working with sales
• Fluently English and minimum one Nordic language
• Great communication, ability to multi-task and organisational skills. Structured, meticulous and thorough
• Exceptional understanding of basic office applications including MS Office ( Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)
• Experience working with CRM systems
Or perhaps a newly graduate with relevant University background and good credentials.
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest 2023-04-30. Interviews will be performed ongoing, after which applications are received. The recruitment can be finalized before the last day of application. Tests can occur in our recruitment processes.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Christian Nielsen, Christian.nielsen@nkt.com
or Recruitment consultant at Adecco, Ulrika Struve 023-70 55 96, ulrika.struve@adecco.se
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulation we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Andersson, +46 23 68521
Unionen - Kennet Eklund Jansson, +46 23 68481
Ledarna - Per Skalin, +46 23 68554
Welcome with your application!
#LI-NKT
About NKT
Offers a broad range of building wire, low- and medium-voltage power cable supporting both safety in the building sector and the European energy transition. NKT markets high-quality products exceeding high customer expectations and has developed ergonomic solutions that are easy to install. Here, you will join a diverse and international organization operating from five main production sites with strong market positions across Europe driven by customer centricity and a growth focus.
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world 's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
