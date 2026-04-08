Teknisk supportingenjör
Humans Since 1982 AB / Tele- och elektronikreperatörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla tele- och elektronikreperatörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Humans Since 1982 AB i Stockholm
Humans since 1982 is a Swedish contemporary art and design studio operating at the intersection of art, design, and technology. Our signature series, ClockClock and A million Times, are internationally recognized and collected by some of the world's most prestigious collectors, museums, luxury brands, and leading companies.
About the role:
Tech support at Humans since 1982 is an adventure. You will work directly in our studio and manufacturing line, supporting artworks made entirely in-house in Sweden, and collaborate closely with the design team on how they move and behave.
Our clients are not typical-they are collectors, institutions, and brands shaping culture globally. We create for those who shape the world, which sets a high bar for everything we do.
You will play a key role in making sure our artworks continue to tick-overseeing and fine-tuning animations, and safeguarding the precision and quality that define our work. Your responsibility is not only to fix issues, but to ensure that every piece continues to deliver the fascination and wonder our collectors expect over time.
On any given day, you may be:
Troubleshooting support cases and verifying possible solutions in the studio to prove your theories
Configuring, installing, and testing software on artworks
Developing small fixes and improvements and documenting your work processes
Coordinating with colleagues, customers and support partners (sometimes across time zones) to manage customer needs
Assisting developers with troubleshooting hardware issues, such as broken PCB boards and understanding the root cause
Monitor the weekly support cases and analyze trends in issue types for weekly
Maintaining clear documentation of each case and ensuring consistent communication with internal teams
Supporting and maintaining the studio's internal IT setup, including networks, servers, and account management
You will also master the animation software tool for the timebase artworks and continuously improve the movements and build new animations
We believe that you have:
A technical post-secondary education (or equivalent hands-on experience)
Experience working in technical support, service, or other customer-facing role
Hands-on experience with electronics, working with components, cables, circuit boards, ESD safety, soldering.
A good understanding of networks and how systems communicate (e.g. CAN bus, USB, WiFi, Ethernet)
Experience working with Linux-based systems along with a general understanding of server environments and system configuration
Basic programming skills (e.g. Python or similar)
Fluent in English (required), Swedish is a plus, and additional languages are beneficial
A curious and hands-on approach to problem solving, with an interest in learning new technologies
This is a hands-on role, so you should be comfortable working from our Stockholm studio. We're looking for someone curious, responsible, and committed for the long term-your work will directly impact the quality and precision of our artworks.
What we offer:
Competitive salary
30 days of paid vacation
Wellness allowance
A unique opportunity to work at the intersection of art, design, and technology-rare in Sweden
Rapid career development in a high-end, globally recognized studio
Culture at Humans since 1982
At Humans since 1982, we operate in a niche of luxury collectible design and art, where exclusivity, high precision, and uncompromising quality are essential-and where every piece is designed to bring fascination.
We value ownership and high standards. You are expected to take initiative, think critically, and contribute beyond your immediate scope. Collaboration is key, but so is independent execution.
We move fast and build with an entrepreneurial mindset, while maintaining the level of precision and craftsmanship our work demands. As we grow, every team member plays a direct role in shaping both the work we create and the culture we build. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Humans Since 1982 AB
(org.nr 556905-3928), https://www.humanssince1982.com/
Slakthusgatan 9 (visa karta
)
121 62 JOHANNESHOV Jobbnummer
9843278