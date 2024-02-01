Technician/Field Service Engineer
2024-02-01
Technician/Field Service Engineer
Ikett Personalpartner, together with BWT Pharma & Biotech are looking for both young talent and more experienced people.
You would be joining a growing company with very good development opportunities.
The company offers great opportunities to grow and develop in an environment with helpful and professional colleagues. Along with a development plan of support and training they offer flexible working conditions and the opportunity to work in cooperation with the customer's requirements and needs.
You would be based in Malmö with access to a car.
We are looking for someone who wants to be part of a successful team, is interested in working in the field and is willing to spend time away during the week.
A successful candidate enjoys working in a team and strives to develop and learn new things.
Creating and upholding strong relationships with the company's customers by always providing professional service as well as handling relevant documentation are key tasks of this position.
In your work, you will be responsible for commissioning and prevention, as well as emergency maintenance work on both existing and new facilities.
Furthermore, your job would include:
• Performing preventive and corrective maintenance on Water Treatment Equipment.
• Electromechanical repairs.
• On-site and remote troubleshooting.
• Commissioning of new systems.
• Maintain internal documentation and submit external reports to customers.
In this recruitment, BWT & Pharma Biotech collaborates with Ikett Personalpartner AB, your employment will be directly with BWT & Pharma Biotech.Om företaget
About the company:
BWT Pharma & Biotech is the world-wide leading provider of clean utility systems for pharma & biotech. With an industry-leading spectrum of technologies and products,
BWT is providing optimal solutions for all clean media applications such as Purified Water, Water for Injection (WFI) and Pure Steam. Manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and the United States provide prequalified and performance-tested systems that meet the highest quality standards. All critical engineering and production stages, such as process and automation engineering, quality and project management, welding and assembly, FAT testing, site commissioning, SAT testing and aftersales support are part of the full package provided by BWT. BWT Pharma & Biotech is an integrated corporate division of the BWT Group. See more www.bwt-pharma.com Profil
Your profile:
We are looking for someone with good communication and social skills, and a successful candidate would be good at solving and handling problems on site.
You should also be flexible and enjoy traveling for work.
Perhaps you have recently completed an education as an automation engineer? Or maybe you have previously worked as an elevator technician, electrician, or technician?
You enjoy working with maintenance and you are careful and good at documentation.
You who apply have/can:
• Technical education, preferably Automation or Electrical
• Experience in working with electro-mechanical equipment including pumps, valves, motors.
• Good understanding of control technology. (PLC)
• Ability to read and interpret basic electrical and mechanical drawings
• Ability to work with computers and Windows software.
• Speaks and writes English at a professional working level.
Knowledge of a Nordic language is an advantage.
The position involves travel, around 150 - 200 travel days/year, 4 nights/week.
