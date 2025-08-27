Technical writer
Randstad AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Uppsala
2025-08-27
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are seeking a Technical Writer to become part of a fast-growing technical documentation team. We are looking for a writer who is passionate about simplifying complex technical information with eyes for details and thrives in pressure. Does this sound like something for you? Then we would love to hear from you! Send your application today!
Responsibilities
This position will be responsible for the creation of customer-facing user documentation in a manner that meets corporate standards and style.
Research, write, edit, review, proof-read, and publish end-user documentation to ensure completeness, accuracy, validity, and clarity of information for digital and/or print production in line with corporate standards for style, branding and quality, legal guidelines, and regulatory requirements.
Work with other functions (such as product management, research & development, customized products, regulatory, manufacturing, and project management office) for the timely and cost-effective production of new documents and maintenance of existing documents.
Fulfil end-user documentation assignments such as production of new technical documentation for new product introductions (NPIs) or updates of existing technical documentation.
Estimate and schedule the time required to complete assignments and provide regular updates of progress.
Update appropriate databases and inform appropriate functions of the availability of new and revised documents
Assist in the definition of development tools and platforms for efficient production and maintenance of end-user documentation and instructions.
Qualifications
Who you are:
Degree or advanced degree in a suitable biological science or related field with relevant work experience.
2+ years of progressively responsible experience in the writing, editing, and production of technical documentation (e.g., software manuals).
Excellent written and verbal communication skills; demonstrated ability in original technical writing, document organization, document reorganization; experience editing others' work.
Experience in software documentation desirable.
Experience of SDL Tridion or other XML based Content Management Systems.
Proficient in desktop publishing tools for example Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator.
Experience in HTML/CSS.
Fluent in English AND Swedish (very important)
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9478629