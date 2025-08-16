Technical Training Manager to Mycronic!
2025-08-16
Think of the most high-tech electronic products you can imagine. Now take it one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech products of today? Mycronic 's does.With unique, world-leading production solutions, Mycronic is at the forefront of the electronics industry, driven by a deep passion for both business and technology, and above all, for people. Right now, Mycronic is on an exciting journey of growth, exploring new markets and expanding globally. To succeed, we need people who want to be part of that journey. Do yoh have some years of work experience within technical traning and are looking for you next challenge? Read on!
OM TJÄNSTEN
With headquarters in Sweden, Mycronic is a global organization with subsidiaries, agents, and distributors in over 50 countries. Mycronic has experienced strong growth in recent years, both organically and through acquisitions, supported by a scalable group structure and four decentralized divisions. In this role, you will be part of the PCB Assembly Solutions division, which develops equipment and solutions for surface mounting, serving electronics manufacturers with high demands for rapid production adaptation while maintaining efficiency. Since Mycronic is growing, we are looking for a proactive and customer-focused Training Manager to lead the development and delivery of technical training programs for our customers, partners, and internal teams. This is a new and highly sought-after role at Mycronic, playing a critical part in our mission to drive customer success by ensuring clients and partners are fully equipped to operate and maintain Mycronic's equipment and solutions effectively. You will be part of a team of around 10 members and report to Helena Berglund, Head of After Market.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work for a multinational, market-leading company that still retains an entrepreneurial spirit
• The opportunity to work in a role where you will collaborate with various functions both locally in Sweden and with colleagues all around the world.
• A role where you are given great freedom with responsibility.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In this role, you will design and implement training strategies, including e-learning and blended learning, to ensure technical readiness across teams. Responsibilities include developing global training programs, managing the LMS platform, and leading internal product launch training. A key part of this role is also leading the development of a scalable business model for training and e-learning. This includes making content more accessible and user-friendly in a competitive market, gathering and applying customer feedback to improve both digital and classroom-based training (on-site in Stockholm), and seizing emerging commercial opportunities. You will be a vital link between customers and R&D, where your business acumen and passion for developing this area will be essential.
You will for example...
• Analyze and understand the need, develop and deliver high quality technical training programs for our customers, e-learning and blended learning.
• Collaborate with product management, engineering and customer support teams to ensure training materials are aligned with the latest product capabilities and service protocols.
• Manage the development and deployment of e-learning modules, video tutorials, live workshops, and hands-on certification programs.
• Support customer onboarding, adoption, and long-term satisfaction through scalable learning pathways.
• Collect feedback from the field and use it to continuously improve training quality and relevance.
• Monitor training metrics such as completion rates, assessment scores, certification rates, and correlate with customer satisfaction or service performance.
• Maintain technical documentation and training content to meet industry standards and regulatory requirements where applicable.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
This role requires strong project management skills and suits someone who enjoys and excels at communicating with different types of people and functions. You thrive in a broad role with a high level of personal responsibility, where you can truly make an impact! On top of that, you have...
• A Bachelor's or Master 's degree in engineering (e.g mechanics, industrial economy, mechatronics, electronics or similar)
• Some years of work experience within product development, application support, customer service or similar
• Some years of work experience within technical training
• Proficiency with LMS platforms and e-learning creation tools (e.g., 360 learning, Sana, Synthesia, etc).
• Strong knowledge in English, written and spoken alike
We see it as a merit if you have...
• Experience within SMT, electronics manufacturing or industrial automation sectors
Other information
• Start date: By agreement
• Employment type: Permanent
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Täby until the end of the year, and then Kista
• Contact Information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
, and Recruitment Coordinator Minna Loosaar, minna.loosaar@academicwork.se
.
• The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, and Mycronic requests that all questions regarding the process goes to Academic Work.
The Recruitment Process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• In-depth interview with Academic Work + personality & problem solving-test
• Interviews with Mycronic
• References + decision
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Mycronic is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity and inclusion. We are committed to ensuring and cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Operating in a global market like we do, it is a necessity to have a diverse workforce to serve our customers that are spread across different markets and cultures. Diversity, equity and inclusion is important for our innovation power and for staying competitive in a rapidly changing world and marketplace. Click to learn more about Mycronic and what it's like to work with us: https://www.mycronic.com/career/ Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
