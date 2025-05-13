Technical Training Instructor
2025-05-13
With the growth of our workforce globally and continued commitment to ensuring the delivery of high-quality product training for Kongsberg Maritime employees and customers, we are expanding the Product Training team in Kristinehamn. This expansion has created an exciting opportunity to join the current training team in the position of Technical Training Instructor.
This role will be a part of the Service Operations and Product Training team within the Global Customer Support division, based in Kristinehamn, Sweden and reporting to the Training Manager.
As Technical Training Instructor you join a multi-skilled training team that develops and delivers KM product training for both internal and external customers. The team's specialist areas cover KM's Kamewa/Kristinehamn products, including waterjet, propellers, PODS and Canman control systems. There is some flexibility to the product focus and speciality for each of the training roles depending on individual product experience and interests. However, it is also critical that as a team, knowledge and experience across the full range of the products is met.
Together with the Training team, you will work creatively to continually develop our Training Centre, training materials and methods for specialist product internal and external training programmes. You will deliver on-site training in Kristinehamn, in the regions and digitally, depending on business and customer needs, so some travel may be needed.
Hand-in-hand with on-site training is taking responsibility for the planning and preparation of the Training Center along with logistic and hosting activities for participants during training visits. For all training courses, additional tasks may include: sending course details and invitations, updating the skills database, ongoing development of equipment and material in the Training Centre, general maintenance and housekeeping.
For the best fit to the team and the Technical Training Instructor position, we expect you are a natural communicator, "a people person", well organized, have an independent drive for sharing knowledge and find personal motivation through educating people. This together with the ability to communicate and deliver theory and practical training programmes clearly and confidently to small groups of approximately 8-10 and even larger groups in the instance of online digital training.
Networking and constructive teamwork are key to the development and growth of the Product Training Center, therefore your ability to build relationships within KM globally and co-operate well with others while sharing your knowledge and experience is critical to succeeding in this position.
Qualifications and experience
To succeed in this position, it is essential that you have expertise in propulsion products. Experience and knowledge in Kongsberg Maritime/KAMEWA products are desirable but not essential. You may have experience in field service, technical support or other product specialist positions and now looking for your next career step.
As the Product Training Center provides training for KM's global team and customers, a high level of both spoken and written English is necessary. Fluency in an additional European language is also advantageous given increased customer requests for training in local languages in various markets. Previous experience in training is viewed positively and a high value will be placed on the right attitude and personality fit to being a dedicated training instructor.
As the Product Training Center works with customers from both the commercial and naval market segments, security clearance and export control are both required for this position and questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Last day to apply 2025-05-23
Point of contact
Johan Hultqvist, Training managerjohan.hultqvist@km.kongsberg.com
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 340 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. Our 3000 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30.000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers. Så ansöker du
