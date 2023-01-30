Technical Solutions Architect
2023-01-30
Do you want to work with world-leading technology for the financial industry and design, improve and Implement Solutions for our trading and surrounding platforms at NASDAQ? Then this is an excellent opportunity to apply for the open position as Technical Solutions Architect at Nasdaq in Stockholm!
The position is within Global Operations. We operate NASDAQ platforms for internal and external customers both on-prem and with multiple cloud vendors. As a technical solution architect, you will lead and contribute to deliver cost-efficient and effective solutions focusing on Infrastructure design and application integration, transferring requirements into a functional architecture. You will work close with development, infrastructure-, application- and business teams in requirement processes, design studies, implementation projects and supporting the application engineers with guidelines in design discussions.
The person we seek will work independently, drive progress and ensure to engage and work with the business and development teams to anchor and agree on improvements and new solutions. We seek someone who has extensive knowledge of both Cloud and On-prem solutions and has been part of cloud transformation journey. Our office is situated in Stockholm with hybrid work conditions that enables 50% work from home.
Work responsibilities include (but not limited to):
Identify organizational needs and system specifications.
Analyze the needs of large systems and breaking them down into smaller manageable parts.
Plan and design the structure of technology systems, discuss these with the client.
Communicate system requirements to software designers and developers; explain system structure to them and provide assistance throughout the assembly process.
Choose suitable software, hardware and suggest integration methods.
Work together with development and implementation of assigned programs and guide teammates.
Ensure that systems satisfy quality standards and procedures.
Work with senior IT personnel to devise plans for future IT requirements of the organization.
Ensure that the design following InfoSec Policies, IT Standards and standard methodology.
Advises on identification and recommendation of appropriate solutions, upgrades, replacements, or decommissioning options incorporating business and technology efficiency, usability, and total cost of ownership.
Meriting requirements for the role:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent education or work experience
Proven experience designing and implementing technology solutions
Work experience in Technical Architect area
Hands-on experience in working with various aspects of IT Operations
Knowledge of strategic IT solutions
Knowledge of computer hardware and networking systems
Experience in operating systems and databases
Familiarity with programming languages
Experience in cloud computing and cloud Technologies
Experience of cost analyze and cost forecast for IT-platforms (which may include RFIs, RFPs or prototype development), and creating business cases for new solutions.
Experience of writing Non-functional requirements, Service Level Agreements with load profiles
Besides, you'll need a few soft skills required for the management aspect of technical architecture.
Excellent communication skills - you should be adept at listening to, understanding, and explaining key concepts to managerial and technical resources.
Good anticipation and problem-solving skills - anticipate where problems might crop up and find solutions before the system gets deployed.
Ability to prioritize and manage time - IT projects often have fixed deadlines that cannot be averted.
Relationship building - ability to form a good rapport with clients, managers, and colleagues as part of trust-building.
In-depth knowledge about quality standards, legislation, and best practices
Does this sound like you?
This full-time position is located in Stockholm, Sweden. As the selection and interview process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible. For this position, we will prioritize candidates authorized to work in the European region.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq's Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and Karlaplan metro stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage, and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym, recreational sports room, restaurant, and snack shop. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days, we offer a competitive compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
