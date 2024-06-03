Technical Sales to Lignin Industries
2024-06-03
Join our impact! We are building the most scalable biobased material to reduce carbon emissions, this is a job with purpose where you get to solve one of the planet 's biggest challenges.
You need a passion for driving sustainable solutions to the plastic industry and an energy that matches the fast-track pace our business is on.
We 're looking for a highly motivated individual within Technical Sales to manage our growing engineering material portfolios. If you want to establish requirements for new products, determine features and follow the product from development to launch, we want you as part of our team.
Lignin Industries is a young, innovative, and fast-growing company in the Greentech sector. The company has patented a revolutionary technology transforming lignin, one of the most abundant unused biobased polymers on earth, into a renewable and functional biobased material replacing fossil plastics, driving superior potential to reduce CO2 emissions.
ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND EXPECTATIONS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING. OTHER DUTIES MAY BE ASSIGNED:
* Have the network and industrial knowledge to converse on all technical aspects.
* Generate business opportunities through network / lead generation.
* Communicate at all levels of a decision-making process.
* Identify the customer needs and technical requirements.
* Strength in internal communications is key.
* Manage opportunities through development, evaluation, and commercialisation of new or modified material grades and support efforts in continuous improvement.
* Be all over the data - make intelligent decisions backed up by qualified insights and market data.
* Have the character to fail successfully - take immediate learnings to help strengthen our knowledge-base and develop successful solutions.
* Attend relevant conferences and trade shows.
In this role, you will report to our Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and work as part of a cross-functional team.
YOUR PROFILE
* You take an analytical, hypothesis-based approach to problem-solving.
* You are curious and want to understand how things work so that you can make them better.
* You are eager to collaborate and learn from different functions.
* You can break down problems and identify where to start in order to quickly deliver solutions and impact.
* You are a great communicator and can turn complex concepts into a language anyone can understand.
WHO YOU ARE
* You are humble and build strong and trusting relationships with both customers and colleagues.
* You are hands-on and willing to do what is needed to help the team.
* You have a deeply personal motivation to reduce the usage of fossil-based plastics in our world.
QUALIFICATIONS
* Worked within technical sales or similar roles for +3 years, ideally in cross-functional teams
* Experience from relevant industry such as plastics, packaging etc, or/and material science, chemistry, physics, or engineering background.
* Project-oriented mindset.
* Customer focused and solution-oriented with an affinity for data analytics.
* Communicates fluently both written and oral in English. Swedish and German language skills are meritorious.
DETAILS
Location: Hybrid, our office is located in Knivsta, Sweden. It is critical to be within easy commutable distance from the office and be present 3+ days per week.
Type of work: Full time Monday-Friday
Start date: As soon as possible.
In this recruitment, Lignin Industries is collaborating with Jurek Recruitment & Consulting. For questions regarding this role, please contact recruitment consultant Markus Balldin, markus.balldin@jurek.se
.
ABOUT LIGNIN INDUSTRIES AB
The forest is a renewable resource. Lignin is a by-product from the pulping industry. Globally 80 million tonnes are processed in the pulping industry, making it the largest natural by-product on earth. Today, 99% of the produced lignin is burnt for its energy value.
Lignin Industries, through patented technology, converts lignin and bio-oil with recycled and other plastics to create a thermoplastic that helps drive large reductions of CO2 levels into the atmosphere.https://www.lignin.se/
