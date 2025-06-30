Technical Process Specialist
Role - Technical Process Specialist
Technology - IT Support
Location - Malmö
Compensation - negotiable
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic, and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your Role
You provide end user support on-site, maintain hardware and fixes technical problems, provide first-time resolution by troubleshooting and diagnosing or escalating faults (or both) to service desk managers, incident & problem managers and coordinates with remote teams for technical issues to investigate and resolve.
Application and OS Maintenance: Provide maintenance and support services for applications and operating systems, either directly to users or through service delivery functions
Diagnostic Troubleshooting: Gather extensive diagnostic information, analyze problems, and resolve issues related to end-user computing (EUC) devices
Incident and Problem Management: Investigate and resolve incidents and problems affecting EUC devices, peripherals, and installed software
Performance Monitoring: Monitor and address performance-related issues
User Training and Advice: Provide advice, training, and corrections (permanent or temporary) to users
Documentation and Enhancements: Update or create documentation, manipulate data, and define enhancements
Collaboration: Collaborate closely with colleagues specializing in different areas (e.g., database administration, network support), vendors, and third-party support provider
Required
Prior experience in a customer-focused end-user support role is valuable. This could include roles like Help Desk Technician, Desktop Support Specialist, or similar positions
Swedish & English language proficiency
Customer-Focused Support: Experience in a customer-focused end-user support function covering EUC and software/OS installations and support
Incident Resolution: Proficiency in incident resolution, requests, changes, and problem-solving activities delivered within agreed service level agreements (SLAs)
Microsoft Product Knowledge: Good knowledge of Microsoft's product offerings, including high-level capabilities and competitor products.
Overview
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation.
With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
