Technical Office Engineer
Tusa Energi AB / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2026-01-25
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tusa Energi AB i Boden
TUSA Energi AB is expanding its engineering and technical coordination team for a major industrial construction and installation project. We are now recruiting an experienced T.O Engineer (Technical Office Engineer) to support the design, planning, documentation, and technical development of construction and installation works in Boden, Sweden.
Work duties
Support the design, planning, and development of construction and industrial installation activities
Prepare, review, and update technical drawings, engineering calculations, and project documentation
Ensure that technical solutions meet project requirements, standards, and regulatory compliance
Coordinate documentation with site teams, supervisors, engineers, and subcontractors
Assist in technical problem-solving and provide engineering support during project execution
Participate in design reviews, progress assessments, and technical coordination meetings
Monitor documentation workflows and ensure accurate, timely reporting
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or higher in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, or a related technical field
Minimum 2-4 years of engineering experience within construction, industrial installation, infrastructure, or similar
Strong ability to read, interpret, and produce technical drawings and engineering documentation
Experience with CAD or engineering software is an advantage
Excellent organizational and communication skills
English required
Turkish and/or Swedish are considered strong advantages
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time employment: 40 hours per week
Saturday work may be required depending on project needs
Overtime is compensated according to Swedish labor law and applicable agreements
Camp accommodation provided: private room with bathroom and kitchen access
Three meals per day provided by employer
Internal transport between camp and worksite included
Employment follows all applicable Swedish labor laws, including work environment and safety regulations
Mandatory workplace insurances according to Swedish requirements
Personal protective equipment (PPE) provided
ID06 registration arranged and paid by employer
Mandatory safety training included
Salary is offered at a competitive market level for this type of engineering role. All required workplace insurances are included and aligned with Swedish industry standards and union-based protections for comparable positions.
Workplace
Project sites located in Boden, Sweden.
How to apply
Send your CV and certificates to:info@tusaenergi.se
Application period
We recruit for this position on an ongoing basis and applications are reviewed continuously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
Email your CV to info@tusaenergi.se
E-post: info@tusaenergi.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tusa Energi AB
(org.nr 559306-3745)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Boden Construction Site Jobbnummer
9702989