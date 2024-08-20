Technical Leader - High-precision mechanical design
We seek an expert to take on the challenge of being a lead in one of Huawei R&D 's Stockholm office technology areas.
You will lead the R&D team in handling the system design and detailed mechanical design of very high-precision electromechanical equipment.
All this work is done with the mechanical design team in Stockholm and the system design teams in HQ.
Essential Skills required
We are looking for candidates with hands-on experience in high-precision mechanical design of electromechanical products and motor design with high-precision requirements. The task will cover system design, mechanical design, vibrational design, shock absorption and noise reduction.
We would appreciate similar experiences from companies like IBM, HP, Quantum, SONY, Fuji, Nidec,and Minebea.
Additional skills required
A MSc in Mechanical engineering or similar
You can work independently as well as in a team
Prior experience in international and multicultural work is preferred
This is a full-time consultant position
