Technical IT
Rasulson Consulting AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Västerås Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Västerås
2025-04-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Västerås
, Uppsala
, Södertälje
, Örebro
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Overview
We are currently seeking a skilled Software Engineer within Technical IT for an assignment based in Västerås.
You will join a team focused on enhancing a handheld robotics interface. The group is responsible for building the next-generation programming experience for users, utilizing a cross-platform solution built with modern .NET technologies. To succeed in this role, a solid background in .NET and C# is essential. Working closely with teammates, you'll contribute to achieving common objectives in a collaborative and agile R&D environment with a global perspective.
Qualifications:
Minimum of 6 years' experience in a relevant software engineering role
Proficient in C#, .NET, WPF, and XAML
Skilled in asynchronous programming techniques
Familiar with tools and practices for memory and performance optimization
Experience developing for platforms with limited system resources
Basic understanding of Windows system programming and configuration
Additional knowledge of HTML5, JavaScript, or robotics-related domains is advantageous
The ideal candidate is structured, communicative, and thrives in an agile development setting.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9290189