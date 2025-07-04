Technical Initiative Manager
Drive meaningful digital change in a global company.
Duni Group is now recruiting a Technical Initiative Manager - a skilled project manager with strong experience in IT delivery and a solid understanding of SAP and enterprise platforms. In this role, you'll lead impactful technical projects in a dynamic IT environment - from SAP-related initiatives (including our ongoing S/4HANA journey) to broader technology and infrastructure projects that shape our digital foundation.
About the role
As Technical Initiative Manager, you will be responsible for planning, leading, and delivering technical projects - often involving multiple systems, vendors, and internal teams. While SAP is a core part of our landscape, your scope will not be limited to SAP. Projects may include integrations, upgrades, infrastructure improvements, and platform transformations.
You will work closely with architects, internal IT, external partners, and business stakeholders to ensure that each project is delivered on time, within scope, and aligned with Duni Group's technology standards. This is a hands-on role that requires strong project management skills, technical understanding, and the ability to coordinate across diverse teams.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to
Lead key technical initiatives - Drive major IT projects like the SAP S/4HANA migration, or other non SAP technical initiatives, from planning to execution.
Cross-functional collaboration - Work closely with architects, IT teams, and business stakeholders to turn technical vision into reality. Represent technical interests, review solutions, and contribute to architectural decisions.
Integrations and SAP tenant landscape - Ensure a consistent system architecture and optimal environment planning (DEV/QAS/PROD) in close collaboration with our integration architect, BASIS and SAP team.
Cloud security and readiness - Collaborate with cybersecurity teams to ensure a secure and compliant cloud setup.
Governance and tooling - Own SAP Cloud ALM and support project tracking, testing, and reporting.
Risk and progress oversight - Identify risks, track progress, and communicate effectively with management.
Documentation and knowledge sharing - Maintain clear technical documentation and support team learning.
To succeed in the role, we believe you have
Strong track record of technical project leadership - especially in SAP environments.
App. 5-10 years of combined SAP technical and project management experience.
Understanding of SAP, preferable S/4HANA migrations, including architecture and simplification.
Familiarity with key SAP tools (e.g., SUM, Readiness Check, ATC, Custom Code Analyzer).
Working knowledge of integration technologies like IDocs, APIs, CPI, and SAP BTP.
Experience in coordinating cross-functional teams, including internal and external stakeholders (on- and offshore delivery models).
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills - you can translate technical topics into clear business language.
Meritorious
Project management certifications (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2).
SAP certifications (e.g., System Conversion to S/4HANA).
Experience with SAP Activate methodology and SAP Cloud ALM.
Familiarity with enterprise architecture tools like LeanIX or SAP Signavio.
Experience with DevOps, hybrid agile delivery models.
Why Duni Group?
Be part of a high-impact transformation that touches every part of the business.
Work with enthusiastic, skilled colleagues in a collaborative and empowering environment.
Shape the future of IT at a company that values innovation, quality, and long-term thinking.
Enjoy flexibility, autonomy, and the opportunity to gain experience professionally while making a real difference.
Opportunity to work in a global environment.
Ready to take the lead? Apply today and help us build the foundation for tomorrow. We are excited to meet the person who will take our SAP landscape - and our digital journey - to the next level.
Application
In this recruitment process, we co-operate with the recruitment company ComCube. If you are interested and match the profile, please send us a cover letter and a CV in English where you describe your experience and expertise in the areas outlined above. Please answer the following questions in your cover letter:
Why are you interested in the position as Technical Initiative Manager at Duni Group?
What do you think you can contribute with as Technical Initiative Manager at Duni Group?
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process or the position, you are very welcome to contact Helena Heijmink, +46 70 554 03 42, helena.heijmink@comcube.se
or Helena Fransson, +46 70 554 05 04 or who are our consultants in this process. Please apply for the position as soon as possible but no later than the 31st of August. Note! The position may be filled prior to the application deadline. You apply the for position by following this link: https://comcube.varbi.com/se/what:job/jobID:842258/We
can only accept applications through the link above.
About Duni Group
Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni, BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has around 2,700 employees in 26 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, United Kingdom and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker "DUNI".
If you have not already gotten a good feeling for who we are, go to our website https://www.dunigroup.com/.
Here you can read more about who we are and what we are enthusiastic about. Hopefully, you want to be part of our team!
