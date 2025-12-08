Technical Director - Online
We're looking for a Technical Director, Online to take ownership of a critical subset of our game technology stack, including backend infrastructure, services, tools, and the game integration/platform layer. This role is focused on our flagship title but it has studio-wide impact, ensuring that other titles can leverage the right technology solutions as they grow.
As a hands-on, technical and strategic leader, you'll own the architectural vision for the Online domain, ensure production plans are realistic and de-risked, and directly guide multiple development teams to deliver against a clear Definition of Done. You'll also play a key role in growing future technical leaders through mentorship, coaching, and day-to-day technical leadership.
What You'll Do
- Own the Online Technical Vision: Define and drive the domain architecture and roadmap, ensuring alignment with project goals, studio direction, and long-term business needs.
- Lead Delivery & Stay Hands-On: Direct multiple teams and tech experts while actively contributing in code-reviewing changes, contributing PRs, and helping resolve complex challenges.
- Drive Scalable, Secure Systems: Ensure backend, services, and platform layers are built for massive scale, performance, reliability, and security.
- Manage Risk & Technical Health: Proactively identify architectural risks, technical debt, and performance or scalability bottlenecks, and lead or escalate mitigation strategies.
- Grow Leaders & Engineering Excellence: Mentor tech leads, establish strong standards for quality and sustainability, and champion best practices across the domain.
- Align & Communicate: Partner with producers, project Technical Directors, and business stakeholders to communicate trade-offs, progress, and risks with clarity.
Domain Focus: Online & Live Services
- Backend Architecture & Scalability: Design and govern high-availability systems that support massive concurrent users, real-time data flow, and live operations.
- Data Integrity & Security: Ensure strong persistence, transactional integrity, and protection against exploitation and data loss.
- Live Ops Tooling & Pipelines: Own tooling, telemetry, monitoring, and deployment systems to support 24/7 operations and rapid updates.
What You Bring
- 8+ years of progressive software development experience, including 3+ years in a senior lead, principal, or technical architecture role.
- Proven success architecting, shipping, and maintaining large-scale mobile or console live service games.
- Deep expertise in online/backend infrastructure and distributed systems.
- Exceptional communication and presentation skills, with the ability to clearly explain complex technical topics to non-technical and executive stakeholders.
- A collaborative, hands-on leadership style with a passion for building scalable, sustainable systems.
If you're excited to lead the online backbone of a large-scale live game, stay close to the code, and help grow the next generation of technical leaders, we'd love to hear from you.
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm office with a hybrid working model. We apply a 6 month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support with relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
