Technical Designer
2024-08-29
We are looking for a Technical Designer who will work on our upcoming AAA title Contraband - a co-op smuggler's paradise game set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan. Contraband is a brand-new IP published by Xbox Game Studios.
The Position
As a Technical Designer, your vital role in the development of Contraband will involve tackling its unique challenges and contributing to its successful launch. Your hands-on expertise in game engine editors and scripting is essential for creating innovative and enjoyable gameplay experiences as well as providing team members with prefabs and scripts to help them excel.
What you'll do:
Scripting events, experiences, and systems in open-worlds
Craft immersive and interactive locations
Operate hands-on with the Apex Engine and its visual scripting editor
Collaborate with World Artists and Designers to create balanced worlds in terms of visuals and gameplay
Implement new missions and content
Interact with team, community, and telemetry for balancing and refining systems
Participate in the creative process of the design team
Influence moment-to-moment gameplay and contribute to future feature development
Who you are:
Committed to creating high-quality, stable, and efficient software
Focused on providing an engaging and enjoyable gameplay experience for our users
Skilled with game engine editors and knowledgeable in scripting languages
Service-oriented and eager to work collaboratively with our diverse team
Capable of excelling in challenging situations while staying focused on project goals
Has been part of a shipped AAA game
