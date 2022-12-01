Technical Communicator with end-user focus
At Semcon we believe that product information plays a significant role in utilizing the full potential of technology and creating great user experiences. To ensure this, our User Information (UI) team continuously works with creating information that is easy to understand for the end user. Do you have a great interest in language, information, and technology? Then this might be the job for you!
The role
As a technical communicator in the UI team, you will get the chance to work with innovative technology and products in a fast-paced environment. Together with your team, you will produce information for different target groups and different digital channels. To be able to do this you need to understand the products, which is why a big part of your job is investigating the products. This can be done through digital research, talking to the engineers on site, or even testing the product. Your job is to retrieve the information from R&D and the engineers and transform it into user-friendly digital information for the end users. The team is in the process of developing the next step within digital information and you will be part of the implementation!
Who are we looking for?
You question the usability of products and let your curiosity guide you when a problem occurs. If there is a gap in a product manual, you are the one to notice it. In addition to this, you have a profound sense for language and writing. The combination of tech and language is the foundation for being successful in this role. We also see that you are communicative and proactive, as well as logical and driven. Since you will be working in a team, you need to be able to cooperate and speak your mind in different situations.
We believe that you have/are:
• Excellent knowledge of the English language (British English)
• Skilled in producing clear and precise information, and able to adapt text to a certain style and target group
• Background in, or a great interest in, the automotive industry or technology in general
• University degree in Cognitive science, Computational linguistics, Product Development, Interaction Design, or another similar background
• Driver's license and driving experience
• Experience in systems and IT
Who are we?
At Semcon, we put people first. The reason is simple: the one who best understands the end user's needs and behaviors will develop technology that creates the most benefit for users, customers, our colleagues, and our planet.
At Semcon we have great opportunities to develop with our colleagues. Product information is one of our two business areas and having 800 employees internationally, there are always colleagues to share experiences with.
