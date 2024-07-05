Technical Artist
EA Digital Illusions CE AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm
Job Advertisement:
We are DICE, the award-winning studio with locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise. We are now part of a set of global studios building a connected Battlefield universe, developing Battlefield's one-of-a-kind multiplayer suite, while also building a team to support our new Seattle-based studio, Ridgeline Games, who are leading the development of a single-player narrative campaign.
We strongly believe our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products, and are always looking for diverse game creators to join us in Stockholm, Gothenburg or working remotely, to help us build the best Battlefield experiences and make our studio the best in the industry.
We are looking for a Technical Artist who guides the practical implementation into the artistic process. You will support the Technical Art Director to follow through on the Technical Art Direction, helping the wider art team with technical solutions in the engine and answers to the Technical Art Director as the day-to-day manager.
Responsibilities
Flag and communicate concerns regarding a potential mismatch between artistic goals and practical reality.
Provide technical feedback to the artists.
Ensure production setup keeps up with industry developments.
Research and develop workflows & best practices.
Identify problems and find solutions.
Review content and the game to ensure consistency, quality and compliance with performance goals.
Qualifications:
Has a strong understanding of content creation, 3D engines and shading.
Has a strong understanding of content performance and performance debugging.
