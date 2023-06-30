Tech Product Support Agent
2023-06-30
Look no further! DigitalTolk is looking for a brave soul to take on the thankless task of managing the never-ending cycle of our user-reported technical problems, product issues, support requests and subsequently optimize the user experience.
What will you actually be doing?
You'll be responsible for ensuring that our users' challenges, external and internal, are heard and acted upon in a timely manner, if possible, otherwise there's always tomorrow.
Initiating the incident management process and try to resolve the users' challenge, if we're lucky, in alignment with their priority. When recurrent incidents are identified or when high-severity incidents occur, we'll probably just cross our fingers and hope for the best. It has worked so far!
Coordinating issue resolution and continuously learn from users' experiences sounds good in theory, but in practice, it's a mess.
Documenting your own and user-captured suggestions to improve DT's products and services, and if you're lucky someone will eventually read it.
You'll be expected to deliver a fully satisfactory user experience, but let's be honest, it's not going to happen any time soon.
So, what other qualities should you have?
Proficient in both Swedish and English, with good communication skills in written and verbal form, but if you'll probably have to repeat yourself anyhow.
Experience in supporting users with challenges and issues caused by bugs in digital platforms and software products and the analytical ability to understand problems and identify root-causes, even when it's like finding a needle in a haystack.
Strong personal drive, and a passion to continuously learn and improve the product, even though none of that really matters.
So, if you're ready to join a team of equally overworked individuals and want to make our users' lives a little bit easier, apply today!
About us:
DigitalTolk turned the interpretation industry upside down in many ways. Simply because we offer Interpretation-as-a-Service to our interpreters, users and customers. Interpreters in any language, only a click away. We are the only company that has fully automated the matching process for the best and fastest matching. As a result, we have grown from 5,000 interpretations in 2017 to over 350,000 in 2022. We're proud to be able to make a difference in our customers' everyday lives through the services we offer.
We are a dynamic company where innovation is at the core of what we do. We offer you to be part of an expansive phase in our continued journey.
We have already received numerous awards and prizes for the way we approach a societal challenge. Named the Gazelle of the Year and Sweden's Fastest Growing Company 2021, one of Sweden's five most innovative Startups, award as one of "Sweden's best companies" and winner of the Swedish Post and Telecom Agency's innovation competition "Best in the industry". Så ansöker du
