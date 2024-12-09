Team Lead External Reporting
Polestar Performance AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg
2024-12-09
We are looking for a Senior Accountant to work as Team Lead. Together with us, you can enhance your own professional skills, develop yourself, grow and drive change together with committed people.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
In Group Consolidation & External Reporting you are part of a vibrant team of currently twelve colleagues. The Group Consolidation & External Reporting team is responsible for the consolidation of global financial reporting, providing financial data on a consolidated level for Polestar Group and the preparation of all SEC filings to the Nasdaq in New York. As Group External Reporting Team Lead, you and your team will will specialize in financial reporting for a US-listed company and the preparation of our consolidated financial statements.
Working in the Group Consolidation & External Reporting department gives you a big opportunity to have a wide circle of contacts within the Polestar Group, working globally and cross-functionally, as well as getting a comprehensive view of the financial activities within the Group. You will also work with the core business of the company, combining accounting with the operational view of the business. We are in an exciting transformation process where you can contribute and make your mark - come and create this new future together with us! This position is at our HQ in Gothenburg.
What you'll do
• Leading the preparation of external financial reporting and consolidated financial statements, including footnotes and underlying support workbooks
Financial analysis on group level
Extensive contact with subsidiaries and shared service centers
Participation in different projects
Contact/cooperation with different areas within Group Finance, as well as with external auditors
Liaise with external and internal auditors as needed to ensure smooth audit processes and ensure compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley controls
Other areas related to Group accounting and consolidation
Who you are
To be a great fit for this position we believe you have:
A University degree in Business Administration (major in finance or accounting) or equivalent
Minimum 10 years of relevant experience in finance from a global corporate accounting function or audit environment with relevant experience from consolidation and group accounting and reporting
Experience from coaching and take a leading/coordinating role in a team
Good knowledge in IFRS accounting standards and Group consolidation
Strong knowledge in Excel
Experience in using consolidation systems, primarily AARO, is desirable
Experience from working in US listed environment including SOX is meritorious
On a personal level we believe you are a strong and proactive team player who has good communications skills. Having a holistic mindset and good analytical skills are also key factors in this role. You present a flexible attitude, embrace changes, and work proactively in a changing environment. Further, you are motivated by working independently as well as in teams and being able to contribute to our exciting journey ahead. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment. You will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
