Teaching Assistants In The Ioio Mechatronics Lab
2023-06-11
Teaching assistants in the IOIO Mechatronics Lab
Malmö University is an innovative, urban, and internationally-oriented academic institution that, thanks to its committed and experienced staff, contributes to societal development. Here, teachers, researchers, and other employees with various competencies work together to conduct high-quality education and research. All professional categories and roles are important. You are welcome to apply for a job with us!
We are looking for
Teaching/lab assistants for undergraduate interaction design courses, at the Faculty of Culture and Society, the School of Arts and Communication.
Work duties
Being a teaching or lab assistant is an excellent way to improve one's own design and professional skills. We are looking for candidates that can flexibly support activities in K3's ioio lab as well as directly support teaching activities in specific courses.
In support of teaching, the duties may include planning and executing small-scale learning activities and helping students and assist faculty in the planning and running of courses.
In support of lab activities, the duties may include creating and supporting outreach events towards the study body, maintaining lab operations and ioio 'office hours'.
Across both these roles, there's a need to support novice designers in managing design processes, tinkering with code and electronics, physical making techniques and design more generally.
A single candidate doesn't need to have all of these skills - we would like to create a group of teaching/lab assistants who are collectively able to address these needs.
Qualifications
Only those admitted to first or second-cycle courses and study programmes may be employed as teaching assistants (Chapter 5, Section 10 of the Higher Education Ordinance).
In addition to formal competence, University employees must possess the personal capacities necessary to perform the duties of the position well and to represent the University in the best possible way.
Specific requirements for this position:
You need to:
• be a current student of interaction design (at bachelor or masters level)
• have demonstrated maturity and skill in one or more of the key areas (see work duties)
• be self-driven
Faculty, Department and Research environment
The Faculty of Culture and Society is a multidisciplinary faculty that includes three departments: the School of Arts and Communication, the Department of Global Political Studies and the Department of Urban Studies. The Faculty conducts doctoral studies in the following subjects: Global Politics, Interaction Design, International Migration and Ethnic Relations (IMER), Media and Communication Studies and Urban Studies. The Faculty hosts two of the university's five research centres.
The School of Arts and Communication (K3) have around 100 employees and 1,100 students, and we offer interdisciplinary education at first-cycle, second-cycle and third-cycle levels in media, culture and design. Here, scientific and academic theory and methods are combined with artistic and practical elements. In terms of organisation, the department contains three units: Design, Humanities, Language and Cultural Production, and Media and Communication Studies.
Many of our teachers and researchers are active in groups and networks such as Comics Research, Artist Based Research, Nordic Network for Research on Working-Class Literature, Oral History and research programmes such as the Data Society as well as the research platforms Redem, Medea and Collaborative Future making and the Internet of Things and People (IoTaP) research centre. A large part of the teaching and research is carried out together with external partners and stakeholders.
Further information
Clint Heyer clint.heyer@mau.se
Johannes Nilsson johannes.nilsson@mau.se
Application
You apply for this position via Malmö University's recruitment system by clicking on the "Apply" button. As an applicant, you are responsible for ensuring that your application is completed in accordance with the job advertisement, and that it is submitted to the University no later than 2023-08-04. The application must be written in Swedish, English or any of the Nordic languages. As an applicant, you are responsible for the application and its appendices being translated.
The application must include:
• Curriculum Vitae
• Copies of relevant certificates
• A brief account on a maximum of one page, where you describe your experience, background and competence related to the applied position that makes you the most suitable candidate
Miscellaneous
This is a temporary, part-time position of 25 % of a full-time employment (about 10 hours work per week) for 6 months.
According to the Higher Ordinance, Teaching Assistants may have up to a maximum of 50 % employment per year and may be extended for a maximum of three years.
Malmö University is a workplace and higher education institution that is characterised by an open and inclusive approach, where gender equality and equal terms add value to our activities.
Malmö University applies individual salary setting.
Start date
1 September 2023 or by earliest convenience and agreement.
Union representatives
Saco-S, Rebecka Johansson, rebecka.johansson@mau.se
OFR, Martin Reissner, martin.reissner@mau.se
