Teacher, Mathematics
2025-09-18
About this vacancy
We are now looking for a qualified and experienced Mathematics teacher, Year 4-6 who speaks English fluently.Included in the work description, aside from common teacher tasks such as mentoring, planning, teaching, marking and follow-ups are developing the teaching and learning in Mathematicsin a bilingual environment.
As a person you are flexible, a dedicated team player and have a positive approach to your subject which leads to you being creative and willing to go the extra mile for your colleagues and students. You have the tools to create a good learning environment in the classroom and your clear leadership and teaching style are the key to your student's success.
We are recruiting continuously.
Extract from the Police register is mandatory.
Send your CV and Lärarlegitimation to applications.karlstad@engelska.se
About IES
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
